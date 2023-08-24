August 25, 2023

The US condemns the North Korean satellite launch and urges Pyongyang to sit down for “serious” talks.

Winston Hale August 24, 2023 2 min read

Madrid, August 24 (Europe Press) –

The U.S. government has condemned the launch of a surveillance satellite North Korea tried to put into orbit, pointing out that even if the plan failed, it was raising tensions, which is why it told North Korean officials to “sit down.” Below the table of serious negotiations”.

Adrian Watson, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, pointed out that Washington “has not closed the door on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately stop its provocative actions and choose compromise”.

“The launch, which used ballistic missile technology, despite its failure, flagrantly violates several United Nations Security Council resolutions, heightens tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond,” the White House said in a statement.

Urging the international community to condemn the launch, Watson criticized the missile attempt as “involving technologies directly related to the Asian country’s intercontinental ballistic missile program”.

As happened nearly three months ago, the North Korean regime acknowledged the failure of its surveillance satellite minutes before, and has announced that there will be a third attempt in the coming months.

North Korean officials said there was an “error” in the third-stage missile, which attempted to place the ‘Malligyong-1’ satellite into orbit with the rocket, the news agency said. KCNA official.

Both South Korean and Japanese officials have expressed their concern in recent days about an imminent weapons challenge, with Pyongyang making no secret of its discomfort at the start of joint maneuvers in the region and the three-way meeting at Camp David. Top leaders of the US, Japan and South Korea.

