The US Army has ordered more than 200 new Bradley M2A4 IFVs from BAE Systems.

On Thursday, September 12, it was announced that the US military has ordered the purchase of more than 200 new Bradley IFVs from British company BAE Systems to bolster its armored fleet after donating part of it to counter a Russian invasion. This is an order that requires an investment of 440 million dollars and aims to acquire the most modern version of the armored vehicle, the M2A4.

Dan Furber, director of ground vehicle production at BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems Division, said:The Bradley Fighting Vehicle brings revolutionary capabilities to the military and our allies (…) With support for additional production of the modern Bradley A4 variant, this enduring capability continues to make a difference to troops around the world, ensuring they have firepower, mobility, and more. And they have to fulfill their tasks.“

As of now, it can be said that various company plants will be activated to carry out the production of these vehicles in South Carolina, Alabama, Minnesota, California, Michigan and Pennsylvania. This will allow the production rates of Bradley IFVs to be accelerated, given that a limited number of armored vehicles are already being purchased in connection with the delivery of armored vehicles to Ukraine. Specifically, the US would have donated more than 300 units to the country, a gap of a hundred units based on the new order.

Although the US Army is already considering its replacement (the XM30 program), after four decades in its inventory, the Bradley has received important improvements from its original version, maintaining it as a highly effective platform in current combat environments. In detail, the M2A4 version being procured features fully digitized electronics and improvements in the connectivity and communication system, significantly improving the crew’s situational awareness.

This, in turn, includes improvements in the lifespan of vehicle components and general design that reduces the costs associated with their maintenance and repair. Regarding advances in armored vehicle survivability, it should be noted that the US military knows how to choose the Iron Fist system that provides active protection developed by the Israeli company Elbit Systems; It is not yet clear whether this will be included in the entire package ordered. Again in Furber’s words: “The Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle dominates today’s battlefields and is ready for future fights.“

*Images are used for illustrative purposes

You May Be Interested: US Army Orders New Oshkosh FHTV Tactical Trucks for $1.5 Billion