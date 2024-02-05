The United States says it has destroyed or damaged 84 out of 85 targets in Iraq and Syria

(CNN) – The United States destroyed or damaged 84 out of 85 targets in a wide-ranging series of air strikes on Friday in Syria and Iraq, according to US defense officials, with no indication of Iranian casualties.

All but one of the 85 targets were “destroyed or suffered functional damage,” the officials said, citing a preliminary assessment of battlefield damage.

A full post-strike analysis is still underway, but one official said there was no indication that members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed as part of the operations.

In response to a drone attack that killed three US service members and injured dozens in Jordan last weekend, the United States attacked facilities and weapons used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria.

This was the first time that the United States carried out attacks on both countries simultaneously. In Iraq, the United States attacked Al-Qaim and Akashat near the Syrian border. In Syria, the United States attacked areas near Al-Baroom, Deir ez-Zor, and Al-Mayadeen. The list of targets included command and control centers, intelligence centers, missiles and missiles, drone storage facilities, and more.

Douglas Sims, director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a news conference on Friday after the attacks that the targets were chosen “with the idea that there are likely to be victims associated with the people inside those facilities.”

The Biden administration has faced criticism for waiting too long to respond to the deadly drone attack in Jordan, which gave Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria time to move their personnel. Sims noted Friday that good weather conditions for the operation did not occur until Friday night.

US President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the strikes, which were much larger than previous US operations in Iraq or Syria, were just the beginning of the US response.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN's Dana Bash on “State of the Union” on Sunday that American retaliation for the attack that killed three American service members is far from over. Sullivan described Friday's attacks as “the beginning of our response, and there will be more steps to come.”

Since the US strikes, there was an attack Saturday on US forces at the Euphrates Mission Support Site, also known as the Conoco Oil Fields, according to a defense official. The attack included firing two missiles at the site, but no injuries or damage were reported.