February 5, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Maduro once again threatened the Venezuelan opposition that “the last names will no longer rule in this country.”

Maduro once again threatened the Venezuelan opposition that “the last names will no longer rule in this country.”

Phyllis Ward February 5, 2024 2 min read

@Presidential Press

On the afternoon of Sunday, February 4, Nicolas Maduro once again threatened the Venezuelan opposition in calling on Chavez to “commemorate” the events of 32 years ago, led by Hugo Chavez.

lapatilla.com

Maduro said: “There are 32 years of dignity, with countless achievements with great missions and tasks, and they have enabled us to get rid of illiteracy, and to establish Bolivarian schools, in addition to all the great tasks that have supported Venezuelans.”

Maduro also stressed that what happened on February 4 “was a popular rebellion and Venezuela was the epicenter of the great rebellion of the people and the liberation army against the colonial project of imperialism in the 1990s.”

In addition, he threatened the Venezuelan opposition, saying: “In Venezuela, only the people rule. “Oligarchies and titles will never again rule in this country.”

“In the face of any circumstance or invention of the oligarchy, calm and rationality, nerves of steel, maximum mobilization, that the team will win and we will win by hook or by crook, we will always win, as they say, I will say no more, as they understand (…) titles, titles, titles, She is with you Lopez, she is with you Capriles, Machado, Ledesma, Guaido, she is with you and you have the titles, respect, respect, respect. He added: “In the face of any invention, people take to the streets to defend peace.”

See also  Biden claims the US has enough vaccines to deal with monkeypox

Likewise, Jorge Rodríguez called again to the Federal Legislative Palace on February 5 to prepare the electoral schedule.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Rain, strong winds, and floods are expected starting tomorrow in Cuba

February 4, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

These are the changes in Maduro's cabinet: Arreaza has been excluded

February 4, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The cold front will bring strong winds and snowfall in different directions: today's weather, February 3

February 4, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

Mexico vs. Dominican Republic Live Stream – Schedule and How to Watch Caribbean Series Broadcast | Uses

February 5, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

WhatsApp: What does the “i” symbol mean in your conversations | Sports play

February 5, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Maduro once again threatened the Venezuelan opposition that “the last names will no longer rule in this country.”

February 5, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

A tornado warning has been issued for Miami and parts of South Florida

February 5, 2024 Winston Hale