Maduro once again threatened the Venezuelan opposition that “the last names will no longer rule in this country.”

On the afternoon of Sunday, February 4, Nicolas Maduro once again threatened the Venezuelan opposition in calling on Chavez to “commemorate” the events of 32 years ago, led by Hugo Chavez.

lapatilla.com

Maduro said: “There are 32 years of dignity, with countless achievements with great missions and tasks, and they have enabled us to get rid of illiteracy, and to establish Bolivarian schools, in addition to all the great tasks that have supported Venezuelans.”

Maduro also stressed that what happened on February 4 “was a popular rebellion and Venezuela was the epicenter of the great rebellion of the people and the liberation army against the colonial project of imperialism in the 1990s.”

In addition, he threatened the Venezuelan opposition, saying: “In Venezuela, only the people rule. “Oligarchies and titles will never again rule in this country.”

“In the face of any circumstance or invention of the oligarchy, calm and rationality, nerves of steel, maximum mobilization, that the team will win and we will win by hook or by crook, we will always win, as they say, I will say no more, as they understand (…) titles, titles, titles, She is with you Lopez, she is with you Capriles, Machado, Ledesma, Guaido, she is with you and you have the titles, respect, respect, respect. He added: “In the face of any invention, people take to the streets to defend peace.”

Likewise, Jorge Rodríguez called again to the Federal Legislative Palace on February 5 to prepare the electoral schedule.