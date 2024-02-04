Rain, strong winds, and floods are expected starting tomorrow in Cuba

According to the note issued at 1:30 PM local time, an extratropical depression over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico with an associated cold front will move eastward and deepen rapidly as it approaches the Florida Peninsula.

This system will be accompanied by a wide area of ​​frontal clouds with activity of showers, rain and thunderstorms affecting the western region of the island tomorrow, Sunday, and extending in the afternoon and evening towards the central region and then towards the eastern region.

Alert for the possibility of severe local storms as this system passes in isolation.

The Ensemt warned that, as of Sunday morning, there will be fairly strong winds in the southern region, with speeds ranging between 25 and 40 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts in the western and central regions.

This situation could cause mild coastal flooding in low-lying areas of the southern coast of western Cuba, which will then extend to the central and eastern southern coast, especially in the bays of Anna Maria and Guacanayabo.

In addition, on Monday, a new cold front will form over the central region of the Gulf of Mexico, and as it moves eastward, it will affect the western and central regions of Cuba, accompanied by showers, rain, and somewhat strong winds blowing in the country. The direction is west-northwest.

Strong waves will occur in the northwest and central coastal areas, which may generate light to moderate coastal flooding in low-lying areas of the northwest coast, including the Havana coast.

The Insmet Forecast Center will continue to monitor this system closely and the information will be included in weather forecasts and required special notices, the memo concluded.

