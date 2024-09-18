The United States offers free citizenship under these strict requirements

U.S. citizenship is a goal many immigrants pursue, but the costs associated with the naturalization process can be a significant barrier. However, Govt America Provides payment incentives for those disclosing financial hardship.

Who qualifies for fee waiver?

Eligibility for fee waiver is based on an assessment of the applicant’s financial circumstances. He US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCISIts abbreviation in English) considers the following factors:

Income: Applicants whose household income is less than 150% of the federal poverty level may qualify.

General Benefits: People who receive government benefits such as Medicaid, food stamps (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are generally eligible.

Exceptional economic problems: Circumstances such as job loss, natural disasters, serious illnesses or unexpected medical expenses may be exempted.

Disadvantages: Individuals with disabilities that limit their ability to work or earn income may also be considered.

How to claim fee waiver?

Check your eligibility: Gather all documents showing you meet the requirements for exemption. This includes tax returns, letters from government agencies, medical reports, etc.

Complete Form I-912: This form is for requesting a fee waiver. Make sure you complete it accurately and describe all of your financial circumstances.

Attach required documents: Include clear, legible copies of all documents supporting your application.

Submit your request: Submit Form N-400 (Application for Naturalization) and all supporting documents to USCIS along with Form I-912.

What documents will you need?

The specific documents required may vary depending on your individual situation, but generally include:

Tax return: From last three years.

Proof of Income: Payment receipts, bank statements etc.

Benefit Notifications: If you receive government benefits, you must submit declarations.

Medical Reports: If you have a disability, you may be asked for medical documentation.

Other Evidence: Any other document proving your financial difficulties.

How long does the process take?

Processing time for a fee waiver request may vary depending on the number of requests USCIS You get and the complexity of your case. It is important to be patient and follow the USCIS instructions.

If the fee waiver request is rejected, the concerned party has the opportunity to appeal the decision. However, it is important to carefully review the denial notice to understand the reasons and prepare a solid appeal.

Additional notes

Seek legal help: If you have difficulty filling out the forms or understanding the process, consult an immigration attorney.

Be honest: Provide accurate and complete information in your application. Incorrect information may result in rejection of your application and other legal consequences.

Keep copies of all documents: Keep copies of all documents you send to USCIS.