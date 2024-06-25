The United States, Japan, and South Korea condemned the military agreement between Putin and Kim Jong Un

From left to right: Japanese Defense Minister Kihara Minoru, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik. EFE/EPA/Kev Hui Yeung



South Korea, Japan and the United States published a statement on Monday “condemning in the strongest possible terms” the recent agreement between North Korea and Russia, which deepens their military cooperation and may increase arms supplies from Pyongyang to Moscow. Use in Ukraine.

This was stated in the text published by the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs Particular focus on “continuing arms transfers from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (the official name of North Korea) to Russia” “It would prolong the suffering of the Ukrainian people, violate numerous UN Security Council resolutions, and threaten stability in both Northeast Asia and Europe.”.

The statement added that the rapprochement between Pyongyang and Moscow “must be a reason for this.” Extreme concern For anyone interested in maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, defending the global non-proliferation regime, and supporting the people of Ukraine in their defense of their freedom and independence against brutal Russian aggression.

The so-called “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement”, which includes a clause for mutual military assistance in the event of aggression against their territories, was signed last week, coinciding with the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang, who signed the agreement together. With North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The agreement, which Moscow and Pyongyang say is consistent with international law, could also include sending advanced Russian technology to North Korea, according to some experts.

“The United States, the Republic of Korea (the official name of South Korea), and Japan affirm their determination to continue strengthening their diplomatic and security cooperation to confront the threats posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to regional and global security and prevent escalation of the situation,” adds the joint statement published today.

The tripartite declaration concludes by emphasizing this US commitment to defend its allies ‘remains firm’ Seoul, Washington and Tokyo “reaffirm that the path to dialogue remains open and urge the DPRK to stop further provocations and return to negotiations.”

After the failure of the denuclearization dialogue in 2019, Pyongyang chose to turn its back on new proposals to negotiate, modernize its weapons, rule out peaceful reunification with the South, and strengthen its rapprochement with Putin’s Russia, especially after the invasion. Ukraine.

Experts point out Potential influence from Beijing When it comes to seeing the real path the new agreement will take between Russia and North Korea, China’s traditional allies that are increasingly dependent on the Asian giant.

China may be nervous. “Pyongyang is prioritizing Moscow over Beijing because Russia appears willing to offer more to Kim than China is offering,” says Sidney Seller, a former U.S. intelligence analyst and current CSIS investigator.

For his part, Cha indicates the possibility of holding a future summit between Xi Jinping and Kim to “balance and harmonize positions,” and also mentions that the Chinese president held his last meeting with the North Korean dictator in June 2019, months after the crisis. The latter’s failed summit with former US President Donald Trump.

Xi, who is also facing increasing pressure from the West over his support for Moscow during the invasion of Ukraine, hosted Putin in Beijing in May for a summit in which they claimed to be opening a “new era” in their relations and, according to some reports, asked the Russian leader not to travel to Pyongyang immediately after his visit. For China.

For now, Beijing has limited itself to pointing this out Moscow and Pyongyang “have a legitimate need for exchange, cooperation and development of their relations as close and friendly neighbors.”according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian the previous day.

