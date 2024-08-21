The United States has said it will “demand accountability” from those who facilitate electoral fraud in Venezuela.

US State Department official for Latin America, Brian Nichols (EFE/Bienvenido Velasco)

The United States government expressed its regret that more than three weeks after the presidential election in Venezuela, the results have not yet been published, and warned that “He will demand accountability from those who facilitate the fraud.”

“The United States will hold accountable those who facilitate electoral fraud and repression. The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected,” the Assistant Secretary of State for North America for the Western Hemisphere stressed on social media. Brian A. Nichols.

Nichols explicitly hinted in his letter to the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas MaduroAnd their “representatives” whom he rebuked for continuing to refuse to publish the “original” minutes that would reflect the “true aspirations” of the citizens.

Venezuela’s Chavista-dominated National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner of the election, but the opposition released documents that would prove the winner was its candidate. Edmundo Gonzalez UrrutiaWhich raises suspicions of fraud which are also shared by a large part of the international community.

Venezuela’s Minister for the Promotion of Democracy warned Tuesday that the lack of transparency in Venezuela’s July 28 elections and the lack of evidence to support the official result that declared Maduro the winner show that the country’s democratic system has collapsed. Organization of American States (OAS), Francisco Guerrero.

“In what electoral process in the world can you wait three weeks to see the evidence that guarantees the result? Where else in the world?” said Guerrero, who is participating in the 17th Inter-American Meeting of Electoral Authorities (RAE) in Luque, Paraguay. “What this confirms is that the democratic system in Venezuela has collapsed.”

“In the case of Venezuela, in particular, I think it was clear, It was very clear that the people decided in a direction contrary to what the electoral authority said.“Guerrero pointed out.

He considered that the electoral authority “was characterised by being in the hands of the Nicolas Maduro regime.”

Guerrero noted that Venezuela’s “lack of electoral independence,” as well as the Maduro regime’s “lack of political capacity” to “recognize what the people really said at the ballot box, is unacceptable.” What caused this crisis?

In this context, the delegate of the Organization of American States highlighted The importance of the independence of electoral authorities“They are independent, and do not respond to the dictates of influential people or interest groups.”

At the opening of the meeting, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States spoke, Luis AlmagroHe said, in a video clip, that they will continue “the struggle for a return to democracy in Venezuela.”

“The goal remains a democratic future, without political persecution, with full respect for fundamental rights,” said Almagro, who urged electoral authorities to ensure that every vote and every voice counts.

During the inauguration of the meeting, which will conclude next Wednesday, the President of Paraguay said, Santiago Pena, He showed his concern about “The slow resurgence of authoritarianism, populism and anti-democratic ideas” In the area.

He said many people want people to believe “that democracy is not up to the challenge,” such as transnational crime, economic inequality, or insecurity.

“To him and to them I say today loud and clear: False prophets. On the contrary, I am convinced that the only way to combat these dangers is not through authoritarianism or demagogic populism, but through democracy.”

Peña also urged representatives of the 27 countries participating in this meeting to ensure the validity of democracy and give “clear answers” that guarantee citizens’ confidence.

(With information from EP and EFE)