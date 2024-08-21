August 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The United States has said it will “demand accountability” from those who facilitate electoral fraud in Venezuela.

The United States has said it will “demand accountability” from those who facilitate electoral fraud in Venezuela.

Phyllis Ward August 21, 2024 3 min read
US State Department official for Latin America, Brian Nichols (EFE/Bienvenido Velasco)

The United States government expressed its regret that more than three weeks after the presidential election in Venezuela, the results have not yet been published, and warned that “He will demand accountability from those who facilitate the fraud.”

“The United States will hold accountable those who facilitate electoral fraud and repression. The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected,” the Assistant Secretary of State for North America for the Western Hemisphere stressed on social media. Brian A. Nichols.

Nichols explicitly hinted in his letter to the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas MaduroAnd their “representatives” whom he rebuked for continuing to refuse to publish the “original” minutes that would reflect the “true aspirations” of the citizens.

Venezuela’s Chavista-dominated National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner of the election, but the opposition released documents that would prove the winner was its candidate. Edmundo Gonzalez UrrutiaWhich raises suspicions of fraud which are also shared by a large part of the international community.

Venezuela’s Minister for the Promotion of Democracy warned Tuesday that the lack of transparency in Venezuela’s July 28 elections and the lack of evidence to support the official result that declared Maduro the winner show that the country’s democratic system has collapsed. Organization of American States (OAS), Francisco Guerrero.

“In what electoral process in the world can you wait three weeks to see the evidence that guarantees the result? Where else in the world?” said Guerrero, who is participating in the 17th Inter-American Meeting of Electoral Authorities (RAE) in Luque, Paraguay. “What this confirms is that the democratic system in Venezuela has collapsed.”

The United States government expressed its regret that more than three weeks after the presidential election in Venezuela, the minutes proving the results have not been published, and warned that it
The United States government has expressed regret that more than three weeks after the presidential elections in Venezuela, the minutes proving the results have not been published, and warned that it will “demand accountability” from those who facilitate “fraud.”

“In the case of Venezuela, in particular, I think it was clear, It was very clear that the people decided in a direction contrary to what the electoral authority said.“Guerrero pointed out.

See also  Dominican Republic among top ten retirement destinations

He considered that the electoral authority “was characterised by being in the hands of the Nicolas Maduro regime.”

Guerrero noted that Venezuela’s “lack of electoral independence,” as well as the Maduro regime’s “lack of political capacity” to “recognize what the people really said at the ballot box, is unacceptable.” What caused this crisis?

In this context, the delegate of the Organization of American States highlighted The importance of the independence of electoral authorities“They are independent, and do not respond to the dictates of influential people or interest groups.”

At the opening of the meeting, the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States spoke, Luis AlmagroHe said, in a video clip, that they will continue “the struggle for a return to democracy in Venezuela.”

“The goal remains a democratic future, without political persecution, with full respect for fundamental rights,” said Almagro, who urged electoral authorities to ensure that every vote and every voice counts.

During the inauguration of the meeting, which will conclude next Wednesday, the President of Paraguay said, Santiago Pena, He showed his concern about “The slow resurgence of authoritarianism, populism and anti-democratic ideas” In the area.

He said many people want people to believe “that democracy is not up to the challenge,” such as transnational crime, economic inequality, or insecurity.

“To him and to them I say today loud and clear: False prophets. On the contrary, I am convinced that the only way to combat these dangers is not through authoritarianism or demagogic populism, but through democracy.”

Peña also urged representatives of the 27 countries participating in this meeting to ensure the validity of democracy and give “clear answers” that guarantee citizens’ confidence.

See also  Bukele appoints new officials to his state cabinet

(With information from EP and EFE)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Maria Corina Machado Sends Strong Message to Venezuelan Public Servants
2 min read

Maria Corina Machado Sends Strong Message to Venezuelan Public Servants

August 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Isabel Allende: “My father was a democrat and Maduro is a dictator”
2 min read

Isabel Allende: “My father was a democrat and Maduro is a dictator”

August 20, 2024 Phyllis Ward
North Korean soldier defects to South Korea on foot – DW – 08/20/2024
2 min read

North Korean soldier defects to South Korea on foot – DW – 08/20/2024

August 20, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

Moon: Discovery of extinct ‘magma ocean’ helps explain how our natural satellite formed
3 min read

Moon: Discovery of extinct ‘magma ocean’ helps explain how our natural satellite formed

August 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Maria Corina Machado Sends Strong Message to Venezuelan Public Servants
2 min read

Maria Corina Machado Sends Strong Message to Venezuelan Public Servants

August 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Impressive project in New York: A historic highway will be demolished to connect two neighborhoods
2 min read

Impressive project in New York: A historic highway will be demolished to connect two neighborhoods

August 22, 2024 Winston Hale
Goodbye hand luggage; these Volaris and Viva Aerobus fares do not include a free carry-on bag for flights.
2 min read

Goodbye hand luggage; these Volaris and Viva Aerobus fares do not include a free carry-on bag for flights.

August 22, 2024 Zera Pearson