The United States begins “unprecedented” revenues

Washington, D.C. – At the same time that the Title 42 expulsions of third-country immigrants to Mexico ended, the United States yesterday began, for the first time in its history, the return of third-country nationals to Mexican territory under the number “Deportations.” and “come back”. volunteers.”

In a contrast that U.S. officials consider historic, the decision of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government to accept people from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua, once the Covid-19 emergency ends, provides the United States with an escape valve from the pressure at the border.

“We’ve reached a very important agreement, Mexico has agreed to accept 1,000 people a day who cross over and do not have legal status in the US from four countries,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told PBS.

Without accurate data yet on the total number of repatriations carried out yesterday, senior officials in the Biden administration have deemed it extremely beneficial for Mexico to accept the “deportations,” something that has never happened in the two countries’ history, according to experts.

“The status quo on the ground (at the border) isn’t going to change much, but from a legal perspective, this is a seismic shift,” said Aaron Richlin Melnick, director of policy at the American Immigration Council (AIC).

“Never in the history of the United States has any other country accepted so many deportations from the United States of people who are not citizens of that country.”

It was agreed in a meeting at the National Palace on May 2 between President Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Adviser, Liz Sherwood Randall, and President Lopez Obrador that returns after the end of Title 42 recorded on Thursday mean a political victory for the US executive. .

Blas Núñez Nieto, acting undersecretary for border and immigration policy at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said the Biden administration will begin new “deportations” and “voluntary withdrawals” to Mexico yesterday.

“These people will be transferred directly to Mexico after they are still being held by the border guards. Return operations will start today (yesterday).”

I refer it to the government of Mexico to ask questions about how it will be handled on the Mexican side of the border.”

Since October 2022, the AMLO government has accepted 30,000 returns per month from the same four nationalities in exchange for the Biden administration opening 30,000 humanitarian permits to people from those countries. According to the United States, more than 100,000 immigrants have already taken advantage of these permits.

For his part, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed yesterday that Mexico will not receive more than a thousand immigrants per day.

During the morning, the official acknowledged that the state would not and would not be able to accept more immigrants — more than this number.