Lionel Fernandez says his greatest commitment is to restore hope to the Dominicans

In the midst of the crowd that packed the halls of the Center for Resurrection and Christian Life, the president of the Fuerza del Pueblo party, Leonel Fernandez, emphasized that his greatest commitment was to restore hope to the Dominicans.

The leader of the Dominican opposition made his statement after referring to the latest opinion polls showing that more than half of Dominicans want to leave the country.

“We have seen in the surveys, what we had not noticed before, that 51% of the residents surveyed say they are willing to leave the country, because they do not see a future in the Dominican Republic,” Fernandez stressed.

“When the majority of the population of a country says that they are ready to leave, it is because they do not see that there is a future in the region where they were born and that is why. worst “What could happen?”

Because of the disagreement that the population feels with the current government, the President of the Popular Force confirmed that already in the southern provinces and in the greater Santo Domingo, polls indicate that they occupy the first place in the preference of the voters.

“We have already seen in all the polls that in San Cristobal, we are in first place; that in San José de Ocua we are in first place; in Beravia, we are in first place; that in San Juan, we are in first place, and in Barahona, we are in first place.” In first place,” Fernandez declared, eliciting applause from those present.

“In the south of the Republic we are in first place and I give you the next surprise, already in the Greater Santo Domingo we are in first place,” he said.

Arriving in the Pearl of the South, Barahona, Leonel Fernandez, greeted hundreds of people who were waiting for him at the start of a two-day tour of the south of the country, which, Sunday, will include Azua. and Peravia.

He arrived after twelve in the morning, and was greeted in the streets by the citizens, from the intersection of Vicente Noble, passing by Canoa and Jacquemeis, until he reached the center of Barahona.

The head of the Freedom Party went directly to the Center for Resurrection and Christian Life, where he was greeted by dozens of reformists and former leaders of the Democratic Revolution Party, who entered this entity and the opposition leader was sworn in minutes later.

The amphitheater in which the new members of the People’s Force gathered was filled to capacity, so a large number of people had to stay outside, in the front.

Among the former leaders who moved to the Freedom Party was the former trustee of Villa Central, Francisco Batista Batista. Former interim President of the People’s Republic of China, José del Carmen Acosta, and former Chancellor Epifanio Perez.

Likewise, Romilda Sofron, leader of the Party of the Democratic Revolution. Juan Jose Mendez, Jose Acosta, Omaira Manion, Alcibiades Perez, Manuel Santana, Manuel Cuevas, Viana Coco Peña and David Lama.

In addition, Mrs. Elsis Casilda Díaz de Santana, wife of interlocutor José Altagracia Santana (Chino Video), who was sworn in last week to the government party, was sworn in FP.

Speaking on behalf of the right, former reformist leader Eugenio Pérez confirmed that he was giving way to Fuerza del Pueblo because he sees in this organization a “light on the way”, stressing that “people are currently dying of hunger and Dominicans are not eating”.

Tonight, Fernandez will hold a dialogue with young people from the province, to hear their concerns and desires and interact about the future of the Dominican Republic.