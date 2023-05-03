The United States assures Mexico that it will keep the elements of Title 42 in operation

advisor White House to National SecurityAnd Elizabeth Sherwood RandallHe confirmed this Tuesday in a meeting with the Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhich United State Will keep running Address 42 After its expected cancellation on May 11.

They told us that they would take action, according to their legal provisions, to preserve what works with Address 42 with the others legal systemssaid counselor MexicoAnd Marcelo Ebrardin remarks to the media at the end of the meeting, at which he was also present.

ebrard It is considered that the immigrants They are deceived, because they believe that when the legal procedure adopted Donald Trump (2017-2021) Then the president continued Joe Biden To expel immigrants on the basis of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be able to enter United State Without restrictions.

“They have already made it clear to us that this will not be the case,” said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.SRE).

for his part, Lopez Obrador He asked his cabinet members Sherwood Randall Greater investment in facilitating legal pathways for migrants trying to reach the United States via Mexico.

What was the chief’s insistence? Mexico? The need for investment, particularly in Central America, though not only, the need to expand those legal, documented and regular pathways.” ebrard.

Although in previous meetings with the representative of the White House crisis fentanylOn this occasion he focused on migration flows.

In a message he posted on his Twitter account, Lopez Obrador They said that they approached “with A Human approach“.

Today we had three important meetings: We received Elizabeth Sherwood Randall, President Biden’s envoy to address immigration with a humane approach. They also gave us the good news that Pacific Limited will build a gas pipeline in Sonora and… pic.twitter.com/roO6igomwY – Andres Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 2, 2023

He attended the meeting chaired by President Ebrard. the Minister of the Interior, Adan Augusto López; defence, Luis Crescencio Sandoval; Marina, Rafael Ojeda; Or the Deputy Director General of the Department of the National Institute of Migration (INM), Armando López.

Ebrard continued, the United States has expressed concern about the increased flow of people from Venezuela and other countries to its southern borders, in addition to providing a response to Mexico’s demands for an orderly pathway.

“He told us that the Humanitarian Visa Program would be maintained for Haitians, Venezuelans, Cubans, and Nicaraguans. And now they’ve expanded it to 100,000, something that no one has noticed, for people from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador,” he declared.

He also thanked the President of the United States, Joe Bidenhaving sent a “very close agent” to report directly to López Obrador.

Although Ebrard did not comment on the matter, a US official told EFE this Tuesday that the Pentagon will temporarily deploy 1,500 troops to the border with Mexico for 90 days.

All this happens when it is expected, before the end Address 42Migration flows continue to grow, however United State Last year, a record 2.76 million migrants were intercepted and Mexico reported an annual increase of more than 43% in the number of people in an irregular situation in the country in 2022, to 444,439.

