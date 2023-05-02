All flights for the month of May

The authorities of the “Frank Pais” International Airport in the city of Holguín, in eastern Cuba, have been informed through their official channels of the flight schedule to and from the aforementioned air terminal in May 2023.

According to this report, several contacts from Canada and the United States are being kept. Also some area from Mexico and other Europeans from Italy and Germany. Below we show you the details of these flights from the capital city of Holguín.

Canadian Sun Wing He is still the owner of the largest number of contacts. Monday 1 Getting to and from Montreal. The first Tuesday is coming in from Toronto and departs for Montreal and one is in from Montreal and departs for Toronto. First Wednesday arriving to and from Montreal. Friday 1 is coming from Toronto and departs for Montreal and 1st is from Montreal and departs for Toronto. On Saturday 1 arrives to and from Montreal and 1 arrives from Toronto heading towards Santa Clara – Toronto. Sunday 1 arrives to and from Montreal, one to and from Toronto and one to and from Halifax.

Also from Canada you will fly Transat Airlines to Holguin. Tuesday One flight to and from Montreal and one flight to and from Toronto. Wed 1 inbound flight to and from Halifax. On Thursdays one arrives to and from Toronto. Sunday 1 inbound flight to and from Montreal.

More flights in May from Holgon Airport

From Europe connects German condor, with flights arriving on Wednesdays and Sundays from Frankfurt and departing for Montego Bay/Frankfurt. So did the Italian neos, but only on the first day of May, since she ends her communications until the 18th of June. from Mexico does it Aerobus live, With flights on Thursdays from Cancun.

As for Charters from the USA For Holguín, they stay that way. Monday 1 flights to and from miami. Tuesdays two flights to and from Miami and one to Tampa. Thursday 2 flights to and from Miami. Friday 1 flights to and from Miami. On Saturday two flights to Miami and one to Tampa. commercial Corporation American Airlines It also continues as a day trip from Miami.