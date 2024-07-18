The United States announced that it will develop semiconductors in alliance with several Latin American countries.

File photo: Semiconductor chips on a printed circuit board (Reuters/Florence Lu/Illustration)

US Diplomatic Chief Anthony BlinkenOn Wednesday, he announced an initiative to Semiconductor Development in the Americaswith alliances with countries such as Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica, by hosting their APEP counterparts in Washington.

This announcement comes at a time when United State And ChinaIts main competitor is fighting to control these essential components of many electronic devices such as phones, computers, drones and military equipment.

The administration of US President Joe Biden wants to boost production and supply in allied countries such as the countries of the world Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas (Ib).

Launched in 2022 to promote development and counter Chinese influence in Latin America in some way, the forum is made up of the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Uruguay, and Barbados.

Since its inception, the Alliance has focused on diversifying and strengthening supply chains, which are essential for regional development and have suffered serious disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The foundation has been laid for $3 billion in high-profile, sustainable, and strategically important projects that will improve the backbone of our supply chains,” Blinken said.

Currently, technical assistance and financing are being provided to attract private sector investment and infrastructure in the Americas.

Among the achievements is also highlighting Establishing a Center of Excellence in Costa Rica to Prepare Workers from All Over America To be more competitive in the advanced technology fields of the future, from cybersecurity to artificial intelligence.

He added that the United States, Canada and Uruguay have also established a regional accelerator to recruit and train 715 entrepreneurs from across the region.

Developing clean energies to enhance decarbonization is another APEP goal.

“We have set up a working group on clean hydrogen,” the foreign minister said, to contribute to the growth of this renewable energy source on the continent.

Green hydrogen does not emit greenhouse gases and offers the opportunity to decarbonize sectors where electricity use would not be viable.such as industrial or heavy transport.

It also improves energy security, when stored for long periods, as well as food security, as it can be used to produce green ammonia, which is used as a fertilizer.

Blinken said APEC countries will hold a summit next year in Costa Rica, after last November in Washington, and are “keen to add more partners.”

The foreign ministers will certainly take the opportunity to address one of the region’s concerns, illegal immigration, which has become a central issue in the November election campaign in the United States.