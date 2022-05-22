The United Nations University School of Economics opens classes for 385 male and female students

Sunday 22.5.2022
The Faculty of Economics of the Universidad Nacional del Littoral (FCE-UNL) has opened the works of the fifth floor of the central building where 6 classrooms for 385 students are built on an area of 650 square metres. Dubbed Academic Expansion, a project that began in 2019, was implemented in two phases over 321 working days and required, with historical values, an investment of more than $33 million.
The business will open on Monday 23 May, at 10, in a business that will be headed by Dean of FCE-UNL, Liliana Delon, and Dean of UNL, Enrique Mammarella, in the building located at 2557 Avenue Moreno.
Quality education and preparation for the future
“When we talk about business, it is necessary to emphasize that it is a business that allows us to bridge the gaps. In our case, to improve the educational quality of many people,” Dean Liliana Dillon, for her later assessment, predicted: “The facilities of FCE-UNL have undergone almost continuous improvements and expansions in recent years. However, we had to move forward with works that ensure capacity building according to current contexts and thinking of future demands.In this sense, our college has more than 5,000 active students from undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate courses;a factory close to 300 teachers and about 50 non-teachers.He tells us This is that we must constantly think about how to accompany the entire FCE community to continue to advance teaching, research and extension as core functions of UNL.”
In this sense, Dillon stressed that “at the same time and taking into account the changes that have accelerated and the epidemic is installed more strongly, it was necessary that this goal be accompanied by all the technological tools that today require excellent training and that means investment measures to open the doors of the classrooms that guarantee these conditions. This fifth floor responds to this need with fully equipped and equipped technology classrooms for undergraduate, postgraduate and postgraduate courses, whether for face-to-face or remote proposals.”
Finally, the Dean of the Faculty of Basic Education- UNL expressed his appreciation: “It is a tremendous achievement for our community. This would not have been possible without the support and commitment of Rector Enrique Mamarilla and his entire team who made it possible to have this space that belongs to the entire UNL and which, at the same time, It is a major step on the path we have traveled for so long.Many years as an institution, honoring the reformist legacy that recognizes that in public education and in an independent and jointly governed college that guarantees tip, free access, equal entry, and continuity, lies the tool for promoting equal opportunity and the formation of free and non-conformist citizens who think and give back. Think and improve the community around them. In short, this is a business that, in addition to a lot of joint effort, brings benefits and advantages to the entire UNL company.”
Business details
The Director of Public Works and Services at UNL Marcelo Saba explained that “the work was done in two phases that were developed in 321 working days,” to later indicate that “the total investment in historical values amounted to $33,268,886. Divided into two public tenders, one for each phase. In the first, The outer enclosures were made with masonry, placing openings and waterproofing the roof terraces, providing water resistance for the complex. In the second, the interior finishes were done to match.” In this sense, Saba noted that “this floor area of 650 m2 is occupied by 6 classrooms distributed in a U-shape towards the best orientations and the basic sector of circulation and services in the western direction. It is planned to accommodate 385 students due to the presence of three classrooms of 40 persons each. Two other classrooms for 90 computers and another for 85. In turn, two of them are fully equipped to be used as computer rooms with 35 computers in one and 24 computers in the other. Similar to the rest of the building, the fifth level has gypsum rock partitions and floors. Granite and ceilings also in gypsum board and slots for enclosures where aluminum panels are combined with high-performance cedar wood. The sanitary and support sectors have been executed with high-quality and long-lasting materials, accompanied by the architectural invoice for the rest of the complex.”
