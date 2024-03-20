The United Nations provides humanitarian aid via the air bridge between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Haiti Momento.net

SANTO DOMINGO – The United Nations Security Council has confirmed the start of sending humanitarian aid to Haiti via the “air bridge” from the Dominican Republic, an initiative announced by the organization last week.

This information was confirmed by Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a press conference.

“Yes. Our colleagues on the ground informed us that the air bridge had begun, connecting regular air traffic between the Dominican Republic and Haiti (for humanitarian aid).” Haiti on social media

Haq explained that it was a round trip, and that the organization hopes that “there will be a more regular helicopter flight” between the two countries so that they can “better reach Port-au-Prince.”

He added: “We are continuing this, and we hope that all authorities and all parties on the ground will cooperate with our efforts.”

The message, “The United Nations continues to operate flights between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and continues to deliver humanitarian supplies,” is accompanied by a photo showing several people loading boxes onto the organization’s Humanitarian Air Services plane.









