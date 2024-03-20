“Tren de Guacara”, the new criminal gang launching in Carabobo

“Guacara Train” or “TG” by their abbreviations. This is the name of the new gang that will be active in that municipality located in the eastern axis of Carabobo and which this weekend carried out an attack on a house in which two women and a man were injured by gunshots.

by: Carabobino

“It's the little boys. “They must not be more than 23 years old,” one of the people said while talking about what happened on Saturday night: Four members of the criminal group arrived at a house on El Carmen Street, La Libertad sector, and shot two women and a man. . . The teen who was also there at the time of the shooting was the only one who was not injured.

The Tren de Guacara gang is believed to consist of about ten individuals. They have been in Chile committing crimes, and more recently in Colombia, where they are supposedly receiving training. According to preliminary investigations, they have links to the Aragua train. From there the name Guacara train originated.

Many of them appeared to have arrived in Venezuela on Friday with the intention of carrying out the attack in La Libertad, where they grew up and are known by several neighbors.

One of the antisocial people is also known in the community because he was apparently the baseball coach at Toromo Stadium. And that's why, maybe, they didn't shoot the young man, because he was a baseball player from that small baseball school.

On Saturday night, four men on two motorcycles arrived at the house in La Libertad. While they were on the way, they began recording and recording the armed attack. You can hear them on the recording saying: “It's TG, it's TG,” taking credit for the criminal act, which they bragged about minutes later on social media.

