The unexpected level of studies of Elizabeth Gutierrez that amazes

Elizabeth GutierrezShe is a famous actress and model owner of outstanding beauty. Former partner of the Cuban actor William Levi, is not a native of Mexico, but was born on April 1, 1979 in Los Angeles, United States, contrary to what many believe; Although he is of Mexican descent.

I managed to build a successful career as a model but Elizabeth Gutierrez She is above all a famous TV series actress. All of these productions are included in his syllabus: Christmas Miracles, The Face of Vengeance, Elena’s Ghost, Wild Heart, Analia’s Face, I Bought Love, Acuralada, and Never Forget You. Really within the telenovela genre, the former partner of William Levi I managed to make a relevant name.

your relationship with William Levi, he started thanks to the reality show “Protagonistas de novela”, it was there that he also began his career and his face became recognizable. After participating in this show, the show doors are open Elizabeth Gutierrez By becoming known, like her ex-partner.

It will take two years Elizabeth Gutierrez He got his first role in a TV series, “Forget you never” was the name of the charge. Then came his first leading role in the telenovela “AmorCompra”; After that, she decided to study and perfect herself as an actress. For this reason, he has attended many acting workshops given by various famous actors.

Source: Instagram Elizabeth Gutierrez

During his childhood and adolescence, Elizabeth Gutierrez He was largely trained in Christian schools. A major competency of the actress which has been central to her career is being bilingual, the ex-wife of William Levi The doors were opened for him in Spanish and English speaking productions.