Heat Awards 2023 LIVE via live broadcast: Official link | live youtube | Instagram | time | Dominican Republic | Peru | Ecuador | Skip intro

The party begins. the Heat Awards It will celebrate its eighth edition on Thursday, June 8 at Juanillo Beach, in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic, where stars like Mao, Ricky, Eddie Herrera, Elva and more will arrive to celebrate the best of music made in Latin America.
With Karol G, Feid, and Bad Bunny as the most nominated, the event promises plenty of reggaeton, but also tropical beats like salsa, merengue, and bachata.
Although the ceremony will be held live at the aforementioned resort, and there are tickets on sale to be part of the show in the Dominican Republic, all the incidents — from the red carpet to the awards ceremony — can be watched via live stream. On this note, we solve all your doubts.
Who are the nominees for the 2023 Heat Awards?
The awards are presented in 20 categories at the televised (and live) ceremony. Here is the full list of categories and nominees for each:
bad bunny
Christian Nodal
Santos Romeo
Alexander Fernandez
Royce Prince
wesin
ozona
vid
Maluma
Shakira
Carol J.
Tiny
Rosalia
Farina
gracie
Natty Natasha
Emilia Mearns
Kim Louisa
Gloria Trevi
fixed group
Wisin & Yandel
21st floor
Zion and Lennox
Murat
Rick
Servando and Florentino
specialized group
Murat
Joans
immunity
You won’t like it
Vito Bayes
Leva
Caligaris
Leon Larjoy
lasso
Sebastian Yatra
Kanye Garcia
Camilo
axel
Carlos Rivera
Danny Ocean
Andres Cepeda
Lali
bad bunny
Carol J.
vid
Archangel
Eladio Carrion
Ryan Castro
Ro Alejandro
Justin Quills
alpha
Farruko
Carlos Vives
Santos Romeo
Sylvester Dangond
Mark Anthony
Victor Manuel
Felipe Bellez
America
Eddie Herrera
Jandy Ventura
- Best artist for the southern region
Doki
LIT Killah
thunder
Nicky Nicole
Emilia Mearns
Thiago BZK
Chris Mag
strange
Wos
- Best Andean Artist
Fanny Lou
Danny Ocean
Joyo
Mike Bahia
deco
Manuel Turizo
Ryan Castro
Congrats!
Farina
Andrina Bravo
- Best artist in the northern region
Farruko
second
dalex
Kim Louisa
Chris Andrew
Jay Wheeler
alpha
Black Berry
Justin Quills
Chris LeBron
Bolima West Coast
If it weren’t for Nelly
Quevedo
Eden Munoz
wilds
Chris LeBron
LIT Killah
Kim Louisa
Theo
Elena Rose
Young Miku
papao
Dianara
Mario Bautista
Angel Dior
ADSO
West Indian villain
Mar Rendon
Domilipa
Kono
see moa
Mont Pantoga
Safety
Brianda
Marco
Leila Pons
Keflex
- Popular Regional Artist of the Year
Christian Nodal
Alexander Fernandez
Karen Lyon
Paula Jara
Jesse Uribe
fixed group
frontier group
Jason Jimenez
Eden Munoz
- Best Dominican Urban Artist
alpha
Angel Dior
Roshi RD
Shimbala
physical
Bulova
Invincible
flow 28
Rosalie Rubio
Bachata – Manuel Turizo
BZRP Music Sessions #53″ – Bizarab, Shakira
“Despicha” – Rosalia
“Happy Birthday Ferxxo” – Feid
“Los Cachos” – 21st Floor, Manuel Turizo
“Tití Ask Me” – Bad Bunny
“Provence” – Carol J.
“Formula” – Maluma, Mark Anthony
BZRP Music Sessions #52 – Bizarrap, Quevedo
“Blessed” – Alpha, Farina
“I Dress Pretty” – Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
“As I Heal My Heart” – Carol J
For Sale – Gilberto Santa Rosa, Carlos Vives
“Queen” – Maluma
“I ask God” – vid
“My Little Sin” – Mike Bahia, Gracie
“Ambulance” – Camilo, Camila Cabello
“Cairo” – Carol G, Ovi on drums
“Protectors” – Romeo Santos
“Tití Ask Me” – Bad Bunny
Carol G, Shakira – “TQG”
Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta – “Punto 40″
Arcangel and Bad Bunny – “La Jumpa”
Romeo Santos and Chris LeBron – “SIRI”
Ozuna, Vid – “Hey Mor”
El Alfa, Zepekeño and El Pepo Show – “Arrebatao Remix”
Lasso, Sebastian Yatra – “Brown Eyes”
Kanye Garcia, Christian Nodal – “The Next”
Mora, Vid – “The Innocents”
New categories
This year there will also be new award-winning categories. These are the chosen ones:
- The best music platform content
Molluscs TV
Demlocking
Alofoke Media
chombo
Rabbiton
DJ Addoni
fat
a pot
Duplo
Marshmallow
strange
DJ Turnel
Victor Cardenas
- Song of the year
- “The Bachata” – Manuel Turizo
- BZRP Music Sessions #53 – Bizarab & Shakira
- “Despechá” – Rosalia
- “Happy Birthday Ferxxo” – Feid
- “Los Cachos” – 21st floor, Manuel Turizo
- “Marmoset asked me” – Bad Bunny
- “Provence” – Carol J.
- “Formula” – Maluma and Marc Anthony
- BZRP Music Sessions #52 – Bizarrap, Quevedo
- “Blessed” – Alpha, Farina
- “I Dress Pretty” – Bad Bunny, Chincho Corleone
The official link to stream the Heat Awards 2023 live
If you’re more traditional, the 2023 Heat Awards can be watched on TV through an HTV cable signal.
The official broadcast alternative is the alternative offered by the online Heat service. This is the official link for LosHeat.TV which broadcasts both the awards ceremony and the red carpet live.
Finally, you can continue @employee by Instagram. The broadcast page “El Comercio” will update live and live from the Dominican Republic to all countries.
When is the 2023 Heat Awards?
The red carpet starts at the following times:
Ecuador, which includes Mar Rendon among the nominees, as well as the participation of Andrina Bravo, Dayanara and other stars, will be able to watch the red carpet from 3:00 p.m.
In the case of Peru, which includes a delegation headed by Yahaira Plasencia, Álvaro Rod and Cielo Torres, among others, the stars can be seen passing on the “red carpet”, starting at 3:00 p.m.
These are other hours by country:
dominican republic: 16 hours.
United State: 13 hours.
Mexico: 14 hours.
Peru: 15 hours.
Colombia: 15 hours.
Panama: 15 hours.
The awards ceremony will begin right after the red carpet. That is, six o’clock in the evening in the Dominican Republic and five o’clock in the evening in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.
