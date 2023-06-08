Heat Awards 2023 LIVE via live broadcast: Official link | live youtube | Instagram | time | Dominican Republic | Peru | Ecuador | Skip intro

The party begins. the Heat Awards It will celebrate its eighth edition on Thursday, June 8 at Juanillo Beach, in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic, where stars like Mao, Ricky, Eddie Herrera, Elva and more will arrive to celebrate the best of music made in Latin America.

With Karol G, Feid, and Bad Bunny as the most nominated, the event promises plenty of reggaeton, but also tropical beats like salsa, merengue, and bachata.

Although the ceremony will be held live at the aforementioned resort, and there are tickets on sale to be part of the show in the Dominican Republic, all the incidents — from the red carpet to the awards ceremony — can be watched via live stream. On this note, we solve all your doubts.

Who are the nominees for the 2023 Heat Awards?

The awards are presented in 20 categories at the televised (and live) ceremony. Here is the full list of categories and nominees for each:

bad bunny

Christian Nodal

Santos Romeo

Alexander Fernandez

Royce Prince

wesin

ozona

vid

Maluma

Shakira

Carol J.

Tiny

Rosalia

Farina

gracie

Natty Natasha

Emilia Mearns

Kim Louisa

Gloria Trevi

fixed group

Wisin & Yandel

21st floor

Zion and Lennox

Murat

Rick

Servando and Florentino

specialized group

Murat

Joans

immunity

You won’t like it

Vito Bayes

Leva

Caligaris

Leon Larjoy

lasso

Sebastian Yatra

Kanye Garcia

Camilo

axel

Carlos Rivera

Danny Ocean

Andres Cepeda

Lali

bad bunny

Carol J.

vid

Archangel

Eladio Carrion

Ryan Castro

Ro Alejandro

Justin Quills

alpha

Farruko

Carlos Vives

Santos Romeo

Sylvester Dangond

Mark Anthony

Victor Manuel

Felipe Bellez

America

Eddie Herrera

Jandy Ventura

Best artist for the southern region

Doki

LIT Killah

thunder

Nicky Nicole

Emilia Mearns

Thiago BZK

Chris Mag

strange

Wos

Best Andean Artist

Fanny Lou

Danny Ocean

Joyo

Mike Bahia

deco

Manuel Turizo

Ryan Castro

Congrats!

Farina

Andrina Bravo

Best artist in the northern region

Farruko

second

dalex

Kim Louisa

Chris Andrew

Jay Wheeler

alpha

Black Berry

Justin Quills

Chris LeBron

Bolima West Coast

If it weren’t for Nelly

Quevedo

Eden Munoz

wilds

Chris LeBron

LIT Killah

Kim Louisa

Theo

Elena Rose

Young Miku

papao

Dianara

Mario Bautista

Angel Dior

ADSO

West Indian villain

Mar Rendon

Ecuadorian Mar Rendon will be at the 2023 Heat Awards.

Domilipa

Kono

see moa

Mont Pantoga

Safety

Brianda

Marco

Leila Pons

Keflex

Popular Regional Artist of the Year

Christian Nodal

Alexander Fernandez

Karen Lyon

Paula Jara

Jesse Uribe

fixed group

frontier group

Jason Jimenez

Eden Munoz

Best Dominican Urban Artist

alpha

Angel Dior

Roshi RD

Shimbala

physical

Bulova

Invincible

flow 28

Rosalie Rubio

Bachata – Manuel Turizo

BZRP Music Sessions #53″ – Bizarab, Shakira

“Despicha” – Rosalia

“Happy Birthday Ferxxo” – Feid

“Los Cachos” – 21st Floor, Manuel Turizo

“Tití Ask Me” – Bad Bunny

“Provence” – Carol J.

“Formula” – Maluma, Mark Anthony

BZRP Music Sessions #52 – Bizarrap, Quevedo

“Blessed” – Alpha, Farina

“I Dress Pretty” – Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

“As I Heal My Heart” – Carol J

For Sale – Gilberto Santa Rosa, Carlos Vives

“Queen” – Maluma

“I ask God” – vid

“My Little Sin” – Mike Bahia, Gracie

“Ambulance” – Camilo, Camila Cabello

“Cairo” – Carol G, Ovi on drums

“Protectors” – Romeo Santos

“Tití Ask Me” – Bad Bunny

Carol G, Shakira – “TQG”

Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta – “Punto 40″

Arcangel and Bad Bunny – “La Jumpa”

Romeo Santos and Chris LeBron – “SIRI”

Ozuna, Vid – “Hey Mor”

El Alfa, Zepekeño and El Pepo Show – “Arrebatao Remix”

Lasso, Sebastian Yatra – “Brown Eyes”

Kanye Garcia, Christian Nodal – “The Next”

Mora, Vid – “The Innocents”

New categories

This year there will also be new award-winning categories. These are the chosen ones:

The best music platform content

Molluscs TV

Demlocking

Alofoke Media

chombo

Rabbiton

DJ Addoni

fat

a pot

Duplo

Marshmallow

strange

DJ Turnel

Victor Cardenas

Song of the year

“The Bachata” – Manuel Turizo

BZRP Music Sessions #53 – Bizarab & Shakira

“Despechá” – Rosalia

“Happy Birthday Ferxxo” – Feid

“Los Cachos” – 21st floor, Manuel Turizo

“Marmoset asked me” – Bad Bunny

“Provence” – Carol J.

“Formula” – Maluma and Marc Anthony

BZRP Music Sessions #52 – Bizarrap, Quevedo

“Blessed” – Alpha, Farina

“I Dress Pretty” – Bad Bunny, Chincho Corleone

The official link to stream the Heat Awards 2023 live

If you’re more traditional, the 2023 Heat Awards can be watched on TV through an HTV cable signal.

The official broadcast alternative is the alternative offered by the online Heat service. This is the official link for LosHeat.TV which broadcasts both the awards ceremony and the red carpet live.

Finally, you can continue @employee by Instagram. The broadcast page “El Comercio” will update live and live from the Dominican Republic to all countries.

When is the 2023 Heat Awards?

The red carpet starts at the following times:

Ecuador, which includes Mar Rendon among the nominees, as well as the participation of Andrina Bravo, Dayanara and other stars, will be able to watch the red carpet from 3:00 p.m.

In the case of Peru, which includes a delegation headed by Yahaira Plasencia, Álvaro Rod and Cielo Torres, among others, the stars can be seen passing on the “red carpet”, starting at 3:00 p.m.

These are other hours by country:

dominican republic: 16 hours.

United State: 13 hours.

Mexico: 14 hours.

Peru: 15 hours.

Colombia: 15 hours.

Panama: 15 hours.

The awards ceremony will begin right after the red carpet. That is, six o’clock in the evening in the Dominican Republic and five o’clock in the evening in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia.