This is the actress who refused to date Leonardo DiCaprio

July 30, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

July 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio He is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood and also one of the most talented men. In the environment there is no one who does not know him, perhaps, for this reason, a person who remains out of sight and prefers to go unnoticed has the luxury of refusing to have a drink with the protagonist. Titanics. Although it seems impossible to believe, Di Caprio I failed when I tried to meet a colleague and here we share her story.

American actress and model Odina Patridge He remembered the time he traveled to Las Vegas for the prince’s birthday party, when he caught his eye Leonardo DiCaprio At a later celebration at a nearby club. Although this may be a dream for many women, the former Hills star considers the idea of ​​accepting his invitation to sit with him and his guests too much. “Fear, fear.”

