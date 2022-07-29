This is the actress who refused to date Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio He is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood and also one of the most talented men. In the environment there is no one who does not know him, perhaps, for this reason, a person who remains out of sight and prefers to go unnoticed has the luxury of refusing to have a drink with the protagonist. Titanics. Although it seems impossible to believe, Di Caprio I failed when I tried to meet a colleague and here we share her story.

American actress and model Odina Patridge He remembered the time he traveled to Las Vegas for the prince’s birthday party, when he caught his eye Leonardo DiCaprio At a later celebration at a nearby club. Although this may be a dream for many women, the former Hills star considers the idea of ​​accepting his invitation to sit with him and his guests too much. “Fear, fear.”

In his new notes, Options: to the hills and back again, The translator confirmed: “I was there with some of my co-stars from Sorority Row, plus Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green, even Leonardo DiCaprio… A bouncer at the club approached me and told me Leo wanted to invite me for a drink at his table. I looked at his table and he was surrounded by mannequins. The costumes. It was terrifying.”

Audrina Patridge.

Udrin He said he would come to your table but he never did Leonard He ended up approaching her to introduce himself. This is how he described it: “I told him I knew who he was, obviously, and we chatted a little. He asked for my number and we texted each other after our Vegas flight, but we got nowhere.”

Even if they might have dated, the 37-year-old believes her busy work schedule at the time as a reality show star, hills, and the Attention photographers They would “It’s very difficult for something to work” with the actor wolf of wall street, Because he “Very special”. But Leo was not the only one who admired the talent and intelligence of the actress.. Udrin He also mentioned that he turned down a proposal from a representative A footnote, Kevin Connolly.

“The Entourage guys were very popular at the time, and Kevin Connolly and Adrian Grenier always wanted to have a good time” wrote, claiming that Connolly was “Brave ladies and very flirtatious.” Although he confirmed that he had spoken to her.And I tried to make plans several times,” she “I wasn’t interested in him.”