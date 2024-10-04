The UK seeks to ensure the supply of semiconductors to its armed forces and strategic industries

According to what was published by the British Ministry of Defense, the UK government acquired a semiconductor factory to ensure defense capabilities and ensure its supply to the armed forces, as well as likely to strategic industries. This news was confirmed during a visit by Defense Minister John Healey to the factory facilities located in the town of Newton Aycliffe in northeastern England.

The Ministry of Defense statement notes that the facilities are the only ones in the UK with the knowledge and capacity to manufacture gallium arsenide semiconductors. In addition, he adds, this type of specialized semiconductor is used in various military platforms, including those intended to enhance the capability of combat aircraft, such as applied technology for fighters.

Semiconductors are an essential component for the operation of all electronic devices that are used daily, from phones and computers to fans and power stations. In the military, this technology could allow forces to fill existing gaps to meet their future needs.

As for the company that was acquired by the United Kingdom government, it is located in the town of Newton Aycliffe in northeastern England, and employs a staff of one hundred highly qualified employees in the field and is owned by Coherent Inc. With an investment of US$27 million, the new company will be renamed Otric Semiconductors UK, with the aim of ensuring the availability of the above-mentioned semiconductors, as well as new technologies related to their applications and development. On the other hand, the announcement also highlights that the acquisition will also boost the UK’s defense industrial capacity and exports, as the government intends to invest in the company in the coming years.

