The U.S. Senate passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent

5 tips to relax well 0:48

(CNN) – The Senate approved an action on Tuesday Summer schedule Across the United States.

The Draft The Sunshine Defense Act was passed unanimously, although it still needs to be passed in the House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio, one of the bill’s supporters, said he had no guarantee the House would take it, but “whose time it is”.

Democrat Sen. Kirsten Cinema, who presided over the bill at the time, represented Arizona, which does not observe daylight saving time, and was able to hear “Oh, I like it” on the microphone. With his approval, he said “Yes!”

The bill has the bipartisan support of many Republicans and Democrats.

“You will find that the elected collection of members of the U.S. Senate is in favor of what we have just done in the Senate, and this is to pass a bill to make daylight saving time permanent,” Rubio said in a statement. Site of the Senate. “Last weekend, we all had the ritual of turning the clock back and forth twice a year and the distractions that go with it. After a while you have to wonder why we do it?” .

“If we do this, we will not continue to do this stupid thing,” Rubio added. If the move passes Congress and becomes law, it will mark the end of the change that will be made each fall.

Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, expressed his support for the bill after it was reportedly approved.

“I think extra hours at the end of the day on a regular basis is better than being dark when the kids go to school and dark when the kids come home,” he said.

Rubio pointed out that the bill was delaying implementation until November 2023 because, as he said, the Department of Transportation had prepared the schedule based on an existing plan and demanded additional months to make changes.

Sen, Rhode Island’s top Democrat. The Shelton White House said Tuesday before the bill was passed that it would “give Americans across the country a chance to break free and make the clock permanent. Summer and a little more will add to the sunshine in most people’s lives.”

CNN’s Lauren Fox, Claire Foren and Ted Barrett contributed to the report.