The Senate approves a bill so there is no time change: what it means | Univision News Politics

Senate approval Tuesday a Plan to make daylight saving time permanent And Americans Stop setting your clocks forward or backward each year. If it passes the House of Representatives and is then signed by President Pita, not a single hour of daylight will be lost in the autumn and winter, and the mornings will be dark in those months.
The bill, is called Sunlight Protection Act Unanimously approved.
“We passed it in the Senate, and now the clock is ticking to work, so we do not have to change our clocks again,” the Democratic Senate said. Grandma Murray said on the floor.
“Therefore, I urge my colleagues in the House of Representatives to act as quickly as the Senate: we will bring this bill to President Biden’s table and shed more light on Americans across the country,” he said.
What does it mean if this action is approved?
With this move, Americans will no longer have to change the time of their clock twice a year as they do today. The current schedule will be summerI.e., It started a few days ago.
In New York, for example, the sun rises at 7:15 a.m. on December 21, the shortest day of the year, under current law. If this becomes law, New Yorkers will not see the sunrise until 8:15 p.m.
On the other hand, it will be set at 5:31 pm, instead of the sunset at 4:31 pm which is recorded at the end of December. Giving people a little more daylight Enjoy the afternoon.
Should all states accept it?
Under current law, States are not required to follow daylight saving time: Most in Hawaii and Arizona do not.
The new law states that states with areas that are exempt from daylight saving time may choose a fixed time for those areas.
What will be the benefits
Sen., Bill’s leading sponsor. Marco Rubio spoke about the various benefits of making daylight saving time permanent. Reduction of seasonal vulnerability With the onset of autumn and winter, there is more daylight for school games.
Rubio said school children are given more time to play during the day after school.
Rubio cited the increasing number of heart attacks and car accidents at constant times as reasons for eliminating country time change.
When will it come into effect
The law states that the measure will not take effect until the end of next year.
“I think it’s important to delay it Until November 20, 2023Airlines and other transportation agencies have been asking for a few months to create a schedule and fix it, ”Rubio said.
The schedule the Americans are currently on will run from last Sunday until November 6th.
How did the time changes begin?
Daylight saving time began in the United States in 1918 as a way to create more daylight hours during the warmer months. It started in 2007 and lasted for four weeks.
The United States sought permanent daylight saving time in the 1970s as a result of rising energy prices, but Congress did not It changed a year later due to complaints That there was no sunlight until 9 a.m. in some parts of the country.
There was part of the argument that morning darkness was dangerous for children going to school.
