March 17, 2022

The United States has banned another Chinese company from operating in the country

Earlier, Washington revoked the licenses of China Telecom and China Unicom. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has now given Pacific Networks and its subsidiary ComNet 60 days to disconnect their service.

“The Chinese government’s ownership and regulation of companies poses significant risks to national security and law enforcement,” the FCC said in a statement.Beijing said it could monitor or disrupt communications in the United States.

ComNet did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The operational recognition of the Pacific Networks was revoked when US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, pressed a strategy to confront China in line with his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump (2017-2021). The protectionist attitude provoked tension.

Relations between the two major world powers have been strained on several fronts, including trade, human rights, and the Taiwan and Kovit-19 epidemics.

China Telecom is China’s largest fixed tax operator, but it has struggled for years in the United States, especially under the Trump administration, and has repeatedly clashed with Beijing over trade.

Telecommunications companies fought against these restrictions. China Unicom said in a statement in January that the FCC’s decision was “without any justification and without due process”.

