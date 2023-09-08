The trial between Alexandre Otaola and Decimer Bueno ends

The trial between Alexandre Otaola and Decimer Bueno ended Thursday night, according to a post by the influencer.

Ottaola had informed his followers that Broadcast Welcome! Ota firstscheduled today.

“I will not be able to make an offer today, for strong and legal reasons that prevent me from doing so. see you tomorrow!”, Published and aroused curiosity on the Internet.

At around 9:20 pm, the reasons for this absence were known, and a brief press release announced the final result.

“Alexander Otaola and Desmir Bueno settled their lawsuit amicably on confidential terms.” says the text, the full content of which can be read below.

Many Cubans took to the social networks Facebook and Instagram to comment on this news.

“50% half and half, both to donate to the cause of Cuba. Schedule, end of story.” @mariaferrer0419 wrote

A netizen who signed off as @dayronlopezperez commented “They both donated to UNPACU,” Tanru’s @lilikgn celebrated with “Freedom has won! Good decision.”

for @leoacinsta We Cubans have only one enemy, and that is the dictatorship. And he asked Alexandre Otaola and Decimir Bueno to focus on that.

