Jimmy Fallon apologizes to employees after being accused of a difficult work environment on “The Tonight Show”

(CNN) — Jimmy Fallon apologized to his colleagues after the accusations were published on Thursday in a magazine report Rolling Stone CNN learned about the difficult work environment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During a Zoom call with “The Tonight Show” staff after the story broke, Fallon said he had no intention of “creating that kind of atmosphere on the show,” according to a follow-up article in Rolling Stone citing anonymous staffers who were on the call.

CNN has contacted Fallon’s representatives.

An NBC representative referred CNN to the network’s statement published in the original Rolling Stone report.

“It’s embarrassing and I feel really bad,” employees say Fallon said, according to the Rolling Stone article.

“I’m sorry if I embarrassed you, your family and your friends,” he added.

He also said, as quoted in the article: “I want the show to be fun, and to include everyone.” “It has to be the best program.”

In the original story, 16 current and former employees described a difficult work environment at “The Tonight Show” that they say was in some cases harmful to their mental health. People are not identified by name in the story, due to fear of professional repercussions. CNN has not independently verified his claims.

Fallon and the Tonight Show did not comment on the first report, but NBC included a statement in the report.

“We are extremely proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful work environment is a top priority,” NBC’s statement read. “As is the case in any workplace, we have had employees who raised issues; these issues were investigated and action was taken. As always, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with ours to report their concerns so we can address them.” Accordingly.

In 2020, it was Fallon Subject of criticism Because of the resurfacing of a clip from a “Saturday Night Live” sketch in which he performed a Chris Rock imitation and in which he appeared in blackface.

Fallon issued an apology after a clip of the sketch, which originally aired on “SNL” in 2000, appeared on social media and sparked criticism.

In recent weeks, Fallon has appeared on “Strike Force Five” alongside castmates John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, as their shows are affected by the ongoing writers’ strike. Proceeds generated from the podcast will go to the hosts’ show employees who are out of work.