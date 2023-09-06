Frida Sofia sends suspicious messages on social media.. Did she respond to Alejandra Guzman?

Disputes with the Pinal dynasty have been going on for a few days now Alejandra Guzman Granted Exclusive interview with Patty ChappuisTitle windows, Where he talked about his separation from his daughter Frida Sophia.

the singer open his heart and She talked about the disorder Frida Sophia suffered from, that border character. Beside that He repeatedly physically assaulted her.

And after what he said heart’s Queen, Frida Sofia reappeared on her Instagram account where Posted several messagesas many users confirmed that they responded to their mother.

The possibility of a reconciliation between Alejandra Guzman and her daughter Frida Sofia has been a topic of discussion in the media, / Instagram: @laguzmanmx



The model posted a short clip in which a voiceover is heard “For those who want to turn me off, I have a reminder.”While the image was accompanied by the text: “You become unforgivable(Be the one who does not forgive).

There is no doubt that the post sparked many comments, but the vast majority supported the young woman after the estrangement she experienced with her mother’s family.

But that was not all, since their stories, the influencer spread other messages, Where he emphasized that there are people who will never forgive his life.

“It’s not out of malice, but there are people I don’t want to see in my life again in any way. I wish them well from the heart, but far from me.” You can see it in this post.

Frida Sofia used her Instagram account to send powerful messages/Instagram



finally, Frida Sophia made it clear that she would never change her character Although many people assure that it is very conflicting.

“I am no longer apologetic for being me. Yes, I am confrontational. Yes, I am completely honest. Yes, if you don’t respect me, I will politely respect you. I am sick and tired of shaping my character for other people’s feelings when they ignore mine.”“, (I’m no longer apologetic for being who I am. Yes, I’m confrontational. Yes, I’m completely honest. Yes, if you disrespect me, I’ll disrespect you politely. I’m sick and tired of shaping my character for the sake of feelings (of others when they despise me)can be read.

Frida Sofia has not yet responded directly to her mother, Alejandra Guzman’s statements. However, many netizens saw these messages as a response.