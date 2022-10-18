October 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

China Suárez raised the temperature in a tight corset

China Suárez raised the temperature in a tight corset

Lane Skeldon October 18, 2022 2 min read

There is no doubt about it China Suarez She is one of the most multifaceted artists in Argentina. Most recently, he has devoted himself to his musical side, with his first single “If They Say About Me”. In addition, she shared the video for her boyfriend’s latest song, Rusherking, in collaboration with Dread Mar-I.

But that wouldn’t end there because the actress was going to work on a collaboration with Argentine cumbia singer known artistically as “El Polaco”. The lecturer at “Socios del Espectáculo”, Luli Fernandez, had already predicted the new: “We are in a position to confirm that China Suarez and El Polaco will record a song together. It will be their first collaboration.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

5 photos of Carrie Ruiz that lit up social media before and after surgery

October 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Yailin La Más Viral rocked the net in a satin nightgown

October 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Photo: From the beach, Annette Michele remembers her youth in a white bikini

October 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

China Suárez raised the temperature in a tight corset

October 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Who can enter the US with just a passport?

October 18, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

60 years at the forefront of medical teaching – Official government website of the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba

October 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Match 5 between Guardians and Yankees has been postponed; It will be held on Tuesday at 4 pm

October 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis