China Suárez raised the temperature in a tight corset

There is no doubt about it China Suarez She is one of the most multifaceted artists in Argentina. Most recently, he has devoted himself to his musical side, with his first single “If They Say About Me”. In addition, she shared the video for her boyfriend’s latest song, Rusherking, in collaboration with Dread Mar-I.

But that wouldn’t end there because the actress was going to work on a collaboration with Argentine cumbia singer known artistically as “El Polaco”. The lecturer at “Socios del Espectáculo”, Luli Fernandez, had already predicted the new: “We are in a position to confirm that China Suarez and El Polaco will record a song together. It will be their first collaboration.”

Related news

The video was leaked before the official premiere. Journalist Juan Abraham posted it on his Twitter account with the following text: “Give me this preview of the video he recorded. China Suarez with the pole. Just Wanda Nara just recorded a video with L-Ghent. I feel in my head the phrase ‘I make ravioli, she makes ravioli’.

China Suarez in her recording with El Polaco. Source: Instagram @sangrejaponesa

last monday, China Sharing a photoshoot from the gap of those recordings titled “Good Luck”. The actress stood standing in Umm Jan with slits on the sides and a mustard-colored tight corset. She also accompanied her look with a pearl necklace and delicate makeup.

China Suarez in a tight corset. Source: Instagram @sangrejaponesa

Spread Instagram Over 300,000 likes and 2,400 comments. “There is nothing more beautiful than that”, “You want to kill us with a heart attack” and “You are so beautiful, it is unbelievable that you are like this and one should live in the same world” were some of the original compliments he got online – CAMERA