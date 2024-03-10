The time change comes with a drastic change in the forecast for the coming days

He Summer timetable Or also known as Daylight Saving Time (DTS) Most places start tonight America And the predictions point to that too The weather in Miami, Florida can have significant changes.

According to US National Weather ServiceThis Sunday, March 10, temperatures are expected to reach 82 degrees Fahrenheit and the chance of rain is estimated to increase to 69%.

However, once the week started The sky will clear With Mars and clear skies the chances of rain are significantly reduced to 2%.





Francisco Fernandez

Miami Weather Forecasts

Chance of rain early in the week: 25%

Temperatures range from 84°F to 75°F

The wind speed is 13.67 mph

A change to a drier and hotter climate This will continue throughout the week in Miami, with rain likely again through Wednesday, but the forecast is still thin.

Miami Florida Good pictures

According to the weather forecast, there is a 25% chance of rain during the coming days, with clear skies and few clouds and wind speeds of 13.67 mph during the day and 6.84 mph in the afternoon.

Temperatures in the city hover around 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29°C). Miami. For the night, it is forecast not to drop below 75° F (24° C) and partly cloudy with winds of 6.84 mph.

Shared data National Weather Service Miami's rainy season begins in late spring and summer, fall, and early winter with the heaviest months in August and September.