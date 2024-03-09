March 10, 2024

A Boeing 737 skidded off the runway after landing at a Texas airport.

Winston Hale March 9, 2024 3 min read
The NTSB and FAA are looking for answers after a United Airlines flight veered onto grass at George Bush Airport. Credit: Twitter

In an unusual incident George Bush International Airport Inside HoustonA United Airlines flight from Texas Memphis, Tennessee, derailed Friday morning and got stuck in the grass. Flight 2477, operated by Boeing 737 Max 8There were 160 passengers and six crew members, and fortunately, there were no injuries after the incident.

Officers included National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) And this Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)Investigations have been started to clarify the reasons behind the incident.

The incident took place around 8 am today Airplane He tried to make his way towards one of the terminal's boarding gates. Witnesses at the scene shared videos showing the plane leaning to one side and one of its wings dangerously close to the ground. United Airlines It has expressed its commitment to cooperate with the investigations: “We will cooperate with NTSPThe FAA And Boeing To understand what happened.”

One of the passengers Mike AllardA shepherd New Kanye, TexasHe said Associated Press Before the plane banked, a “loud bang” was heard after landing, startling everyone on board.

“It looked like we were making a turn. The plane was going a little too fast, and it crashed,” shared Allard, who had to relinquish his duties due to the incident. He also said.

Fox Business Despite the incident, they are engaged in activities George Bush International Airport They continued without interruption. United Airlines It highlighted its crew's ability to safely disembark all passengers and began efforts to reunite passengers with their belongings as soon as possible.

The NTSB and FAA are looking for answers after a United Airlines flight veered onto grass at George Bush Airport. (KHOU11)

This incident is included in another related incident United Airlines Happened recently. A flight from the same airline is traveling Houston to do Fort MyersFlorida had to turn back for an emergency landing due to engine trouble the previous Monday.

The incident was so talked about that flames could be seen shooting from one of the engines, while a crew member reassured passengers over the plane's public address system.

These incidents highlight the importance of safety practices and maintenance procedures in commercial aviation and the need for thorough investigations to prevent future incidents. United Airlines It has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure the well-being of its passengers and crew while cooperating with the authorities to clarify the circumstances of both incidents.

(With information from The Associated Press and Fox Business)

