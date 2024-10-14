The Taliban government prohibits the publication of images of living creatures

europe press/contact/msgt

The Afghan Taliban’s Ministry of Ethics pledged on Monday to gradually implement a law prohibiting the media from publishing images of any living creature.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Saif al-Islam Khaybar, told Agence France-Presse, “The law is applied throughout Afghanistan (…) and will be applied gradually,” noting that images of living creatures conflict with Sharia law. Islamic law.

Taliban government in Afghanistan A package of 35 articles was recently issued to “encourage good and forbid evil” among the populationIn compliance with the provisions of Islamic Sharia imposed since his return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The text includes several measures targeting the media, including a ban on publishing images of living creatures, “content that is hostile to Sharia and religion” or that “insults Muslims.”

but, Some aspects of the new law have not yet been strictly implemented.

Publishing photos of living creatures in Afghanistan was prohibited under the previous Taliban government, from 1996 to 2001.







