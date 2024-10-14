October 14, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Taliban government prohibits the publication of images of living creatures

The Taliban government prohibits the publication of images of living creatures

Phyllis Ward October 14, 2024 1 min read
europe press/contact/msgt

The Afghan Taliban’s Ministry of Ethics pledged on Monday to gradually implement a law prohibiting the media from publishing images of any living creature.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Saif al-Islam Khaybar, told Agence France-Presse, “The law is applied throughout Afghanistan (…) and will be applied gradually,” noting that images of living creatures conflict with Sharia law. Islamic law.

Taliban government in Afghanistan A package of 35 articles was recently issued to “encourage good and forbid evil” among the populationIn compliance with the provisions of Islamic Sharia imposed since his return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The text includes several measures targeting the media, including a ban on publishing images of living creatures, “content that is hostile to Sharia and religion” or that “insults Muslims.”

but, Some aspects of the new law have not yet been strictly implemented.

Publishing photos of living creatures in Afghanistan was prohibited under the previous Taliban government, from 1996 to 2001.




Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to survive and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read stays at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

Support El Nacional

See also  Microsoft has discovered espionage activities by Chinese hackers against critical infrastructure in Guam and the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Maria Corina Machado’s powerful message to the Venezuelan Armed Forces
2 min read

Maria Corina Machado’s powerful message to the Venezuelan Armed Forces

October 14, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Giovanni Medina reacts to the aesthetic changes made by Ninel Conde
2 min read

Giovanni Medina reacts to the aesthetic changes made by Ninel Conde

October 14, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1.3 million people were without power in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after rain and wind on Friday
1 min read

1.3 million people were without power in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after rain and wind on Friday

October 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

NASA’s mission to explore a potentially habitable ocean world is ready for launch
5 min read

NASA’s mission to explore a potentially habitable ocean world is ready for launch

October 14, 2024 Roger Rehbein
The Taliban government prohibits the publication of images of living creatures
1 min read

The Taliban government prohibits the publication of images of living creatures

October 14, 2024 Phyllis Ward
He doesn’t care at all about other people dying
5 min read

He doesn’t care at all about other people dying

October 14, 2024 Winston Hale
Elon Musk could become the first trillionaire in history First half
2 min read

Elon Musk could become the first trillionaire in history First half

October 14, 2024 Zera Pearson