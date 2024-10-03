“The sweetest sound of merengue” comes out.

After a period of health problems, he voted Singer Rafi Mathias It was released on Wednesday, leaving a romantic legacy in merengue.

Perform hits like “I want to know about you” and “Love, help me” A medical center in La Vega died at the age of 55 years.

Matthias, who suffered for several years from various diseases associated with it Stomach, throat and skinHe lost approximately 90 to 100 pounds in recent years, and had part of his stomach removed.

In recent months His health deterioratedOr he went to the president Louis Abinader To request a pension through the Ministry of Culture.

aka artist “The sweetest merengue voice” born in September 26, 1969 In the city of Jarabacoa, La Vega province, and from a young age he showed his interest in music.

His repertoire has hits: “I want to know about you”, “Now that you’re gone”, “Love, help me”, “Blank slate”, “I want to love you again”, “I’m not easy”, “Kiss after kiss”, “Love me”, Leave it”, “accuse me”.“, among other things.

Not only did he perform merengue, he also took risks song He also tried his luck actor.

“I started my career singing folk songs, and I still sing them, plus I’ve done other things like acting, which I’ve dabbled in a bit, so I don’t classify myself as just a merenguero.“Ravi told this newspaper in 2010.

In 1999 the artist won an award Cassandra Awardas the revelation of the Sunnah. A year later he was nominated for Orchestra of the Year, in 2001 with Amor Ayudame, as best merengue of the year, and in 2002 with Pero Madre, as best merengue of the year.

Rafi Matias has captured the hearts of thousands of followers around the world with his music, especially the score of the merengue song “I Want to Know About You”.

His dedication to music and connection with the audience made him a prominent figure in the music scene.