The Subaru WRX rally we don’t deserve is called Project Midnight.

Midnight, the point at which darkness reaches its greatest extent before gradually giving way to daylight, is an inspiration. Subaru’s latest crazy project.

Built by the North American division of the brand. In collaboration with Vermont SportsCartheir trusted coach who won them several titles in the American Rally Championship (ARA), Project Midnight takes as its basis a Subaru WRX still sold on the other side of the Atlantic and turns it into a beast eager to He loses his hair In departments and gyms.

midnight reflection

In reality, This is unique. It takes a large portion of the mechanical and body components currently used by Subaru Rally Team USA cars in ARA competition.except perhaps for some aerodynamic details that have been taken to the extreme here. Well, also its matte charcoal grey trim with satin black decals, symbolizes a turns negative From the traditional navy blue uniforms worn by Travis Pastrana and Brandon Semenuk in competition.

Subaru

The Japanese four-cylinder boxer offers eternal power, from its two-liter displacement, A monstrous 670 hp and 920 Nm of torque. We don’t know if it will make the Earth spin faster and rise earlier, but it’s more than enough to have a fun time jumping, sliding, putting donuts on the asphalt, or raising a veritable tsunami of mud and gravel at the beginning of the road you come across. Above all, considering its light weight, which is only 1120 kg..

Subaru

There’s no doubt many of us will forever envy Scott Speed, the driver who will be responsible for distilling the essence of this midnight project into the timed climb of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.But since envy can take years off your life, we’d better pray that Subaru comes back and gives us machines like this, the ones that take your breath away.

