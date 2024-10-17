The structure of the system has collapsed and nothing remains





During an interview with Miguel Ángel Rodríguez on Evtv, opposition leader María Corina Machado stated that “the structure of the regime has collapsed” and urged the international community to act quickly. Machado stressed that Nicolas Maduro’s recent re-election in the July 28 elections is considered a “fraud” by the majority of democratic governments in the world.

By lapatilla.com

“We have reached the decisive hour,” declared Machado, insisting that Chavismo had been weakened internally and that it was crucial that the will of the Venezuelan people expressed at the ballot boxes be respected. Her call for action comes at a time when the opposition is seeking to strengthen its position against the regime, which it says is in its final days.

Machado stressed the need for an effective international response, noting that there was nothing left of Chavismo. His rhetoric resonates with the voices of many Venezuelans who yearn for change and a more democratic future for the country.

The opposition leader concluded her speech by reaffirming her commitment to the struggle for freedom and democracy in Venezuela, as the country faces an unprecedented political and economic crisis.