August 25, 2024

The state was voted the worst state to live in America

Winston Hale August 25, 2024 2 min read

There are various elements that make a city feel unpleasant to live in. Unemployment, poor infrastructure or crime There are places where the highest number of movements are recorded and one state takes the top spot in the country In various studies.

According to the media Business Insider, Generally, Across the country, the number of people deciding to move from one state to another is increasing. Based on Census Bureau data, in 2022 alone, 8,200,000 people left one city to start a new life in another.

If you’re considering a move, pay attention Places you don’t want to live in According to a study by financial firm WalletHub. In the report they compared the states on parameters like cost of living, unemployment rate, crime rate, quality of school and healthcare systems.

According to the study, Louisiana is the worst state to live in because it faces various health challenges. Many communities live next to petrochemical and fuel industries, mainly along the Mississippi River, between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, an area also known as “Cancer Alley”.

But not only that. Louisiana also has other negative areas, for example, one in five lives in poverty. Additionally, more than 28 percent of its roads are reported to be in poor condition.

That is another negative aspect of the government There were 629 violent crimes per 100,000 people. That’s an average of 65 percent higher than what’s installed nationally.

Taking all of the above into account, along with educational gaps, a report by US News & World Report earlier this year, It also ranked Louisiana as the worst state to live in.

