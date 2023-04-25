April 25, 2023

The son of Sebastian Rulli and Cecilia Galliano appeared on TV: look how he has grown

Sebastian Rowley. (Photo by Alexandre Tamargo/Getty Images)

Santiago’s son Sebastian Rowley And Cecilia Galliano He is following in the footsteps of his famous parents. The teenager made his TV debut on the show My celebrity and meWhere his mother is involved.

Rowley – who has acted in TV serials as Teresa, the rich man is also crying And the DragonHe recently shared photos with his son on vacation in Cozumel. The Argentine actor’s followers were amazed at Santiago’s size.

“This trip was unforgettable. Not only because my son and I were Santiago together, but because together we discovered how beautiful our Mexican Caribbean is,” Rowley wrote, accompanied by photos of the two of them diving. “This was Santee’s first time diving. We saw reef sharks, eagle rays, turtles, seahorses, giant crabs, squids, octopuses, lobsters and so much more.”

actress Angelique BoyerThe actor’s girlfriend commented: “The first dive of many.”

Rowley added in his Instagram message, “How beautiful!” “There is so much to discover, dive in and enjoy.” Galliano and Rolli both expressed their pride in the teen.

(Victor Chavez/Wire Image)

(Victor Chavez/Wire Image)

Santiago went to the program My celebrity and me To deliver a strong message against bullying. There is no doubt that the cameras love him!

