Prince Harry’s lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch reveals that his brother William received a secret payment

he Prince William got “a very large amount” From the British newspaper group Rupert Murdoch to Settlement of phone hacking claimsAccording to court documents provided on Tuesday by the legal team of his younger brother, Prince Harry.

Harry sued Newsgroup newspapers (NGN) for Murdoch before the High Court in London in favour wrongful acts – including the hacking of his voice messages – allegedly committed on behalf of the tabloids the sun It has already disappeared world News from 1994 until 2016. After the hearing, it will be decided whether the case should go to trial.

In court documents, Harry’s legal team alleged that there was a secret payment from Murdoch’s company to William. The deposit did not reveal the exact amount, nor the details of what William alleged had happened, but he did say so NGN He had settled with William “for a very large sum of money in 2020”.

Deal with William ‘for a very large sum of money’ known days after Murdoch paid $787.5 million in defamation agreement with Dominion Voting System (REUTERS)

News of the payment to the prince comes soon after Fox Newsthan Murdoch, will pay huge sums $787.5 million In a defamation settlement with Dominion voting systems.

Harry claimed that the payment to his older brother was part of a confidentiality agreement between NGN and Buckingham Palace not to take any further legal action against the Murdoch titles until more pending phone theft lawsuits are resolved. NGN denies the existence of a confidentiality agreement.

Kensington Palace on behalf of Prince William and Buckingham Palace on behalf of King Charles III declined to comment. It’s unclear if Harry got along with his father or brother, as he detailed the schism in his relationship with them in his best-selling memoir, The Spear, with one of their main points of contention being his perception of The palace did not act in the face of negative stories in the newspapers.

A few days after the coronation of Carlos III, it is not known how the bond within the royal family really is, although the notes in Speer indicate a certain distance (AP)

Harry says the deal was made because the palace wanted members of the royal house to avoid having to testify in court. Harry said in his testimony that members of the royal family want it Avoid recounting “specific details of highly sensitive and private voice messages” in court He recalled “the intimate telephone conversation my father and stepmother had in 1989, when he was still married to my mother.”

It is believed that he was referring to the “Tampungit” story in the newspaper the sunwhich was published after the newspaper obtained in 1989 a telephone recording of an intimate conversation between Prince Charles and then Camilla.

NGN has already paid large sums of money after that journalists from your post world News He was Imprisoned for hacking the phone. The company is seeking to have Harry’s case dismissed because he has waited too long to file a lawsuit. On Harry’s part it is disputed that the reason for the delay was the secret agreement between the palace and NGN.

Harry maintains several legal disputes against the British media (Reuters)

It is important to note that, in response to this NGN attempt to prevent his allegations from going to trial, the Claimant was required to make public the details of this confidential settlement, as well as the fact that his brother, His Royal Highness, Prince William, had recently settled his claim against NGN behind the scenes, Court documents say.

Harry immersed in Various legal battles With British media groups. Last month, he stunned the press when he appeared in his case against a newspaper editor daily Mail. He is also slated to testify in a lawsuit against my publishers The Daily Mirror and the Sunday Mirror accused of hacking the phone. The trial will begin just days after the coronation of King Charles III, Harry’s father, on May 6.

