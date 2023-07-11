July 11, 2023

The singer, the mayor, got out of danger after being stabbed by his wife | AlMomento.net

Phyllis Ward July 11, 2023 2 min read

SANTO DOMINGO, July 10 (EFE). – El Mayor Clásico’s urban music director is “stable and not in danger,” said his manager, Marino Lopez, on Monday after the singer was injured with a knife, allegedly by his wife. .

The interpreter, whose real name is Enmanuel Reyes, is at home after receiving assistance at a medical center.

And in a video posted on social media on Monday, the singer is seen on a stretcher in a care center with multiple blunt injuries.

Meanwhile, in an audio recording attributed to the media by the singer’s wife, Carolina, she admitted that she had hurt him after he slapped her.

In this sense, the director of the translator asked the media to “remain discreet” about the situation, which he did not provide details of, but stressed that “this is the first time that an action of this magnitude has occurred in the relationship between the artist and his partner.”

As for the video in which the artist’s condition appears on an emergency stretcher, “both the mayor and his partner feel angry because it was filmed in the medical center where it was treated and presented to the networks without any kind of approval,” so “legal measures will be taken,” he added.

Finally, Lopez emphasized that “the solution to the situation is in the hands of the marital case specialists.” EFE

mf





