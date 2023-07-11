July 11, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Alert in social networks about the disappearance of a teenager in Santiago de Cuba for six days

Alert in social networks about the disappearance of a teenager in Santiago de Cuba for six days

Phyllis Ward July 11, 2023 2 min read

Cuban profiles in social networks warning of vanishement from one in adolescence14 years old, in Santiago de Cuba for six days.

“Please help. With the permission of those in charge, I know this group is not for this… Since early Tuesday morning, 7/4/23, my 14-year-old sister, Delene Texido Pantoja, has gone missing… Please if any go Someone to contact us, your parents and relatives are in despair, ”the two noted in a profile Facebook “360 Santiago de Cuba Buying and selling Cuba “Danae Tuxedo’s minor sister.

He also commented that he resorted to “this path as a last resort, but we did not hear from her, and she did not communicate with us either.” Please I need everyone’s help, any useful information. We don’t know where it might be. If anyone sees it, they can call these numbers: 51076006, 53959164 and 58815273.

Yasser Facebook / “360 Santiago de Cuba Buying and Selling Cuba”.

This same post was also shared on profile account From another brother of the missing girl, Gabriel Enrique Tuxedo, and from other Facebook pages.

The leaflets did not provide further details about the circumstances of the minor’s disappearance in the early hours of last Tuesday. Nor did the authorities provide information on the search for the teenager.

In the comments of the posts, users wish the family that the girl will soon look “safe and sound”, as well as ask the authorities to immediately solve the case of a new missing minor.

This is not the first time that alerts have been circulated about the disappearance of minors in Cuba.

Yasser Facebook/ Gabriel Enrique Tuxedo

Last May, the Cuban boy’s family Abraham Rose Palacios13, sought help with networks to locate him, after he disappeared in Guanapacoa, Havana.

See also  Who is Olaf Schulz, Germany's new 'incredibly similar' chancellor to Angela Merkel?

In addition, the Cuban girl debuted in March Analia Layanette Carmona Perez, 12 years oldafter 17 days away from home in Habana.

A month ago, it was also reported that he had been found safe and sound Anthony Fernandeza 14-year-old Cuban teenager, disappeared in the commune Oct. 10in Habana.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The singer, the mayor, got out of danger after being stabbed by his wife | AlMomento.net

July 11, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

So you can live in the US with the Family Reunification Program

July 10, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

ADOCCO: Electronic Passport Security Unconstitutional | AlMomento.net

July 10, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Alert in social networks about the disappearance of a teenager in Santiago de Cuba for six days

July 11, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Earthquakes in the US today, July 10 – Epicenter and Magnitude of New Earthquake | composition

July 11, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

Why your car’s air conditioner isn’t cooling: Find out how to fix it

July 11, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Madonna shares news about her health: “I’m on the mend”

July 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon