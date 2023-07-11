They find the German businessman who disappeared in Thailand: he was dismembered inside a freezer

Hans Peter Mack was 62 years old and they were investigating possible perpetrators



The body of a 62-year-old German businessman who had been missing for a week has been found in the freezer of a home in southern Thailand, police said Tuesday.

body Hans Peter Mack He was found around 11pm on Monday, said Tawi Kudthaling, the police chief in Nong Pru Township.

Tawi said investigators were able to locate the body using surveillance cameras from the area.

He did not elaborate, but footage and video from cameras released by Thai media showed the white refrigerator in the back of a black van on the street, with a man sitting next to it.

Mac was last seen driving his Mercedes in Pattaya, a port city in southern Thailand, according to a missing person notice distributed by his family, which was distributed by his family. He offered a 3 million baht ($86,000) reward for the information who will return it.

A crowd gathered outside the house where the body was found and saw forensic teams in white overalls, hair nets and blue gloves searching the area.

Footage broadcast by ThaiPBS showed experts inside the house looking through a garbage bag taken from a large white refrigerator. They brought a Makita chainsaw with its charger, yellow-handled fence shears, and two large rolls of plastic wrap.

A freezer was left at Nong Prue Police Station in Pattaya, Chonburi Province, Thailand (AP)

The bag was taken out of the house, followed by a body covered in opaque fabric on a stretcher and a freezer chest.

Mac lived in Pattaya with his Thai wife and worked as a real estate dealer, according to local media reports. Lived in Thailand for several years.

His Mercedes E350 was found in the parking lot of an apartment building in Nong Prue, an upscale area popular with foreigners northeast of Pattaya in Chonburi province on Sunday.

Police said there were traces of what appeared to be solvent on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel and other areas of the vehicle.

Tawee said a large amount of money disappeared from Mac’s bank account, something the police believe is connected to the crime. The police chief declined to go into details, though he said there were Different suspects, Germans and Thais.

The German embassy in Bangkok referred all inquiries to the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Phone calls listed in the family’s notice on Tuesday went unanswered.

(with information from the AP)

Read on:

Thailand sentenced the perpetrators of the attacks in 2019 to between 40 and 50 years in prison

A 15-year-old girl has been jailed for criticizing the Thai monarchy

Miracle in Thailand: a tourist jumped into the void from ten floors tied to a rope and broke off, but he survived