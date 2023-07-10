So you can live in the US with the Family Reunification Program

he Government United State In July this year, the Family Reunification Program (FRP) for which you are given the opportunity officially started immigrants to take their relatives to that country.

For this, United State Only listed in favor of those My countrymen Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Colombia.

Family reunification programme Persons who are citizens or permanent residents of the United States who claim relatives in their home countries are allowed to enter the United States under a humanitarian amnesty.

You may also be interested in: The United States will not require a visa for trips of less than 90 days. Is Colombia in the program?

Any relatives? It will only be yours Siblings or children over the age of 21. In addition, the benefit covers children’s beds; That is, spouses and children under the age of 21.

The Embassy will also expand the number of appointments available through the CBP OPNE application, which allows this People who wish to seek asylum in the United States Make an appointment to report the port of entry at border with Mexico.

These ads were made two months ago, then Reducing the flow of immigration toward its border with Mexico effective May 11, when Title 42, an immigration law allowing for fast-track expulsion, was suspended.

The officials explained that as part of the measures that will replace Title 42, which then-President Donald Trump imposed in 2020 under the pretext of the spread of the pandemic, US authorities will impose greater consequences on those who cross the border with Mexico irregularly. Officials.

Among them is a possible ban from entering the country for five years, through expedited deportation, which would be used under a rule called Title 8.

How to apply for the Family Reunification Program (FRP)?

A Colombian living in the United States who holds a “green card”. You can start the process with your family members by submitting an application On behalf of the beneficiary and appropriate family members.

Then, “The Department of State issues an invitation to a United States citizen or legal permanent resident family member who Form I-130 On behalf of an “approved” Colombian, Salvadoran, Guatemalan, or Honduran beneficiary.

There are already hundreds of people who have this advanced form and are waiting for a response. There are even those who have already started the visa process.

In this way, it is expected that from this month they will start receiving responses from the embassy while other new applications arrive.