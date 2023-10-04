The secret to boosting productivity through well-being in your company

In an increasingly competitive business world, organizations are looking for innovative ways to achieve this Increase productivity And retain their talents. The strategy that is gaining ground is Implementing health programs In the workplace, the results have been fantastic. The company’s wellness program isn’t just about offering yoga classes or fresh fruit in the break room. It goes further and addresses the fundamental issues that affect employees’ lives inside and outside of work. Speakers attending this online discussion are:

Carlos Hernandez, Business development Manager In Savia Salud Digital Mapfre.

Business development Manager david saavedra, B2B Business Development Manager In Savia Salud Digital Mapfre.

B2B Business Development Manager salvador villazmil, Responsible for the prevention of occupational risks From Clinica Baviera.

How can a wellness program boost your company’s productivity? Here we show you some examples:

1. Reduce stress and increase satisfaction: Chronic stress is one of the major barriers to productivity. Wellness programs provide tools and resources to manage stress, leading to more relaxed and satisfied employees.

2. Promoting a healthy lifestyle: Wellness programs often include activities related to physical health, such as exercise and nutrition. Healthy employees miss less work, have more energy and are generally more productive.

3. Improving mental health: Mental health is crucial to productivity. Wellness programs often offer support in the form of counseling or access to mental health resources, which can help employees deal with emotional and psychological challenges.

4. Enhance team cohesion: Many wellness programs include group activities, which promotes employee interaction and strengthens bonds. A unified team tends to be more effective in its work.

5. Greater commitment: Employees who feel that their company cares about their well-being are more engaged and motivated. This translates into greater dedication to work and a greater willingness to take on additional responsibilities.

Wellness programs Not only in the workplace Improving the quality of life of employeesbut It also enhances business productivity. It is an investment in employee well-being that translates into a significant return in terms of efficiency and performance.

If you have not yet thought about implementing a wellness program in your company, now is the perfect time to take this step. This webinar is for you!

What questions will we answer in this digital meeting?

In the discussion, we will explore a series of key questions that will highlight critical issues related to productivity and wellbeing in the workplace. We will delve into questions such as: What are the key challenges businesses face in terms of productivity and employee wellbeing? How can a wellness program positively impact the physical and mental health of employees? What specific components should an effective wellness program include to enhance productivity? next to, We will carefully analyze the health measures and policies implemented at Clínica Baviera And its impact on employee satisfaction and productivity. These answers will be essential to understanding how to improve quality of life at work and improve business performance.

We leave you the link to register for the course.