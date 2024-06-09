The secret button on your cell phone that helps you improve call quality

It has happened to all of us that when we make a phone call, we find it difficult to hear what the other person wants to say. Mainly, this issue occurs due to poor signal of the device Mobile data.

No matter how good your plan is, being in a remote area or in a place with poor coverage (such as a parking lot or when going through a tunnel) prevents our cell phone from making calls and sending messages.

No, the solution is not to change phone companies. Rather, you should try a secret button on your cell phone to improve sound quality and reduce interference. Keep reading as we explain how to use Calls. Wifi“.

What is a WiFi call and what is its purpose?

According to Samsung, the “WiFi Calling” feature allows you to make or receive a phone call in an area with little or no coverage, as long as you have a connection to a wireless network.

By activating this function, the cell phone will switch from mobile data to WiFi or vice versa to get a better signal. So you don’t have to worry about doing the configuration manually.

WiFi calling is ideal for communicating when mobile service is unstable, when traveling internationally and avoiding roaming charges, and it is not necessary to install third-party applications to use it because it is built into the cell phone, explains Spectrum.

How do I make WiFi calls?

Many people are not aware of the benefits of this feature. Once you test it, your phone calls will never be the same again, and here we explain the process of activating this secret button on iOS and Android:

For Android devices:

Open the Phone app.

Tap “More” then “Settings.”

Select “Calls”.

Activate the “WiFi Call” button. If you don’t see this option, the provider doesn’t support the feature.

When you have an Internet connection and receive a call, you will see an “Online call” or “WiFi call” message on the notifications screen. This warning should not worry you as it only indicates that the function is active.

As mentioned above, if you’re not connected to WiFi, calls will be made through your cell phone provider.

For iOS devices:

Go to “Settings” and enter “Phone”.

Select “WiFi Connection”. You may need to enter or confirm your address for emergency services.

Activate the “On This iPhone” button.

As with Android, when the “WiFi Calling” option is active, “WiFi” will appear in the status bar when viewing Control Center. It also applies to emergency calls.