The sea will rise until 2050 at a rate not seen in the last hundred years

NASA and other US government agencies predict that sea level rise over the next 30 years will be equal to the total increase seen in the last 100 years.

Coastal flooding is expected to increase significantly over the next 30 years due to sea level rise, according to a new report from the Interim Working Group on Sea Rise, which includes NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other federal agencies.

The February 15 report, entitled Global and Regional Sea Rise Situations for the United States, concludes that sea levels will rise by an average of 10 to 12 inches (25 to 30 centimeters) off the coast of the United States by 2050.

The report, an update of the 2017 report, forecasts sea levels up to 2150 and, for the first time, provides short-term forecasts for the next 30 years. These reports are used to report your plans on how to anticipate and deal with the effects of sea level rise.

“This report supports previous studies and confirms what we have known for a long time: sea levels continue to rise at an alarming rate, endangering communities around the world. Science is undeniable and urgent action is needed to mitigate the existing climate crisis.” .

The team developed its sea level rise forecasts based on a better understanding of the processes that contribute to sea level rise, such as the melting of glaciers and glaciers and the complex interactions between sea, land and ice. – At sea level.

Ben Hamlington, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said: “That understanding has really improved since the 2017 report, which further assures us of how much sea level will rise in the coming decades.