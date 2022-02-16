February 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

El mar subirá tanto hasta 2050 como en los últimos cien años

The sea will rise until 2050 at a rate not seen in the last hundred years

Winston Hale February 16, 2022 2 min read

NASA and other US government agencies predict that sea level rise over the next 30 years will be equal to the total increase seen in the last 100 years.

Coastal flooding is expected to increase significantly over the next 30 years due to sea level rise, according to a new report from the Interim Working Group on Sea Rise, which includes NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other federal agencies.

The February 15 report, entitled Global and Regional Sea Rise Situations for the United States, concludes that sea levels will rise by an average of 10 to 12 inches (25 to 30 centimeters) off the coast of the United States by 2050.

The report, an update of the 2017 report, forecasts sea levels up to 2150 and, for the first time, provides short-term forecasts for the next 30 years. These reports are used to report your plans on how to anticipate and deal with the effects of sea level rise.

“This report supports previous studies and confirms what we have known for a long time: sea levels continue to rise at an alarming rate, endangering communities around the world. Science is undeniable and urgent action is needed to mitigate the existing climate crisis.” .

The team developed its sea level rise forecasts based on a better understanding of the processes that contribute to sea level rise, such as the melting of glaciers and glaciers and the complex interactions between sea, land and ice. – At sea level.

Ben Hamlington, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said: “That understanding has really improved since the 2017 report, which further assures us of how much sea level will rise in the coming decades.

See also  Canceled planes and massive purchases: Thousands warn of northeastern US before a dangerous winter storm | Univision Weather News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Actor Zachary Horwitz has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for embezzling millions of dollars

February 15, 2022 Winston Hale
5 min read

No Immigrants Day Before and After the Struggle for Immigration Reform in the United States | Univision Immigration News

February 15, 2022 Winston Hale
5 min read

Atacama Trench: Humans travel to the Atacama Trench, an 8,000-meter-deep biodiversity hotspot in the Pacific | Science

February 14, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

The sea will rise until 2050 at a rate not seen in the last hundred years

February 16, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

WhatsApp | Knows fake viral tricks that don’t work in the app | Applications | Smart phones | technology | wander | Smart phones | seen | audio | delete message | message | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | data

February 16, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Bolsonaro visits Putin in the Kremlin and expresses solidarity with Russia

February 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The data that confirms the defeat of Joe Borough and the Cincinnati Bengals

February 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis