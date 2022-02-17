How a minibot launched in the United States in 2020 reached the Norwegian coast

This is the first subway between the mountains 1:08

(CNN) – A Mini boat Built by fifth grade students, it was launched into the sea on October 25, 2020 and entered the Gulf Stream on its first voyage. The voyage will take 20-inch-long rye rip-offs from home to the coast of Norway after 462 days at sea over 8,000 miles.



The story of the boat began with a non-profit project to spread marine and environmental awareness at Rye Junior High School, 50 miles east of Concord. Educational columns.

The minibot program sends students tools to help them learn science, technology, engineering, arts and math skills and build connections, the managing director of the minibot program told CNN on Tuesday. Educational columnsKasi Stimist.

Students create a GPS vessel, fill it with materials, decorate it, and send it to its destination. “This is the 21st century equivalent of a message in a bottle,” the stylist said.

The shipping kit was first purchased in 2018 by a now retired teacher, and Stymiest reports that each of his fifth graders worked together to create it.

When the epidemic prevented her from completing the process of decorating the class this year, the stylist volunteered to help. The students sent their decorations to her and put the finishing touches on the boat they named Rye riptides. On the day of the release, students watched Riptites depart via Facebook Live.

In the months that followed, classes saw rips rising and crossing the Atlantic Ocean GPS tracker data.

Stymiest said it was last discovered on September 30, 2021, and they thought they had missed the ship because they had not seen another announcement in several months.

But, on January 31st, he realized the place had changed. Riptites landed on Smola beach in Norway.

Immediately, Marion took to social media to contact the local community in order to retrieve the boat.

So on February 1, Marion Nansik responded that the ship was on an island near his home.

That afternoon, when their son Karel returned home from school, the Nuns boarded their boat and searched the coast to find what was left of the minibot.

They found it: the riptides were covered with sheds, it had lost its mast, its hull and hinge were not attached, but its precious cargo was still safe.

Karel, a sixth grader, brought the boat to her class. They opened it to reveal that Objects insideThis includes a mask with leaves, American coins and student names.

Rye Junior high school students, now in sixth and seventh grades, are excited to learn about recovery, Stimist said.

The two classes are eagerly waiting to meet each other, Stymiest said, which will be done via Zoom on Thursday.

Going from New Hampshire to Smola may seem like a long journey for such a small ship, but it is not too long, the stylist said. The prize is awarded to a ship shipped from Massachusetts that landed in Australia.