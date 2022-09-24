The Science Museum invites you to an afternoon to learn about science through games and solar observation

Paraguay’s Science Museum, MuCi, invites this Saturday, September 24, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, the Kermesse Primaveral, a day of outdoor activities at the 1A Ycuá Bolaños Cultural Center. The activity will include science games, outdoor cinema and solar observation. Entry is free, free and activities for the whole family.

With the aim of awakening a love of knowledge, and with the support of the National Secretariat for Culture, MuCi organizes this event to celebrate the beginning of spring with an afternoon full of activities that invite attendees to learn and assimilate about science in a relaxed and fun way.

Kids, teens and adults will be able to enjoy science games outdoors, such as drawing dynamics, an interactive space with colorful shades and a bubble science workshop. In addition, the documentary “Our Planet” will be shown, with a free screening for all attendees.

On the other hand, people will be able to conduct solar observations through a telescope, accompanied by one of the MuCi astronomical guides. There will also be talk of astronomy and the vernal equinox, known as the solstice.

The activity will take place at the 1A Ycuá Bolaños Memory and Cultural Center, a strategic place to introduce MuCi to the Santísima Trinidad community, considering that the future building of the Science Museum will be the site of the proposed Botanical Garden, located in this neighborhood of the city.

The meeting will take place from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and families can arrive at any time between that time period to enjoy the proposed activities.

This activity will be the first of several meetings that will be held with residents of Trinidad and other neighborhoods to begin the process of socializing around MuCi, with the aim of adding the views and opinions of citizens into the museum’s design and thinking process.

