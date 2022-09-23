Arce opens second nuclear medicine center in eastern Bolivia

Santa Cruz (Bolivia), September 23. The President of Bolivia, Luis Ars, on Friday inaugurated the second center for nuclear medicine and radiotherapy that will help treat cancer patients, highlighting the agreement with Argentina for the exchange of experiences between specialists from both countries in this institution.

Arce came to the Pampa de la Isla neighborhood of Santa Cruz with Argentina’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Daniel Filmos, Executive Director of the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN), Ortensia Jimenez, Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, Franklin Molina, Opposition Mayor Johnny Fernandez, among others. others.

The Bolivian president highlighted the importance of this center in “saving lives” and timely detection of cancer, so that it can also be effectively treated with the latest technology.

Ars said he was a “survivor” of cancer he suffered in 2017 and was treated in Brazil, and argued that early detection of the disease is important, but so is its treatment.

In the same way, he highlighted the agreement that the country made with Argentina to prepare the doctors working in this center and to have an exchange of experiences between professionals from both countries.

“We know that we can count on friendly countries,” he stressed.

Additionally, he said, this delivery is a “gift” to the Eastern District of Santa Cruz on its 212th anniversary.

On the other hand, the Argentine minister stressed the measures taken by the Bolivian government to make health available to “everyone”.

Minister Molina, for his part, stressed that this nuclear medicine center contains the latest equipment, “the most advanced in South America”.

He explained that the investment amounted to $50 million, and that it had tomography devices, linear accelerators, a chemotherapy area, chemotherapy, an oncology pharmacy, offices, and others.

Meanwhile, opposition mayor Fernandez thanked the government for this delivery and noted that Santa Cruz’s best estimate is “by business” and that “political banality” is over, while the audience applauded him.

This center was presented as a “gift” to Santa Cruz, the most prosperous department in Bolivia, which celebrates its 212th birthday on Saturday.

In addition, the Agency of the Ministry of Communication will present a short film called “Esperanza” that tells stories about the fight against cancer, regarding this inauguration.

The first nuclear medicine center was delivered this year in El Alto, this is the second and they plan to offer a third in the Achumani neighborhood of La Paz.

The Bolivian president said the center in El Alto has already served more than 5,000 people.

In 2017, the Argentine state company Invap was awarded the construction of three nuclear medicine centers with an investment of nearly $165 million. EFE

