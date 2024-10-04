The San Diego Padres released Joe Musgrove in the 2024 NLDS

to organize San Diego Padres He has a new challenge for the divisional series that will start next October 5 against… Los Angeles Dodgersas one of her star pitchers, Joe MusgroveHe will not be in attendance due to his elbow problems.

Joe Musgrove He had to give up the start of the second National League wild-card game against him Atlanta BravesDue to stiffness in the right elbow. The California team manager spoke to the media to comment on this “I will not participate in the NLDS.” He also does not want to speculate too much about the matter, according to the journalist. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.

Competition between the two teams ca It goes beyond who advances to the championship series. Throughout the regular calendar, San Diego Padres They took the series with eight wins out of five losses, but the National League West Division was won by the Blue Team with a 98-64 record.

The San Diego Padres are losing a rotation piece

Same elbow problem, sent to Joe Musgrove To the injured list twice in 2024. Manager Mike Schildt He has not yet revealed who will replace him on the 26-man roster, but he has indicated this Dylan Sesay You will take care of the first game and Yo Darwish The second commitment will begin next Sunday, October 6.

“Replace Joe Musgrove is a tall order. The good news is we have people we trust and we know we have a great group of shooters.”L commented MLB.com Mark Sheldon.

«atmosphere He is atmosphere. It is a presence, a physical presence. He has given us exceptional performances since his return. He was playing well in the second game that day. I can’t say we will be able to replace atmosphere. He’s a special guy, but I can tell you we’re going to go out and compete. “He will be in our hearts, even if he is not with us in the box.”.

On the 19th this year begins with San Diego Padres, Joe Musgrove went 6-5, with 101 strikeouts, and 23 walks in 99 and two-thirds innings. He allowed 44 runs, 43 of which were earned, resulting in a 3.88 ERA.

The San Diego Padres would lose, at least in the Division Series, to the Los Angeles Dodgers, an outstanding right-handed pitcher.

