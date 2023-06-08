June 8, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Russian University wants to open a branch in Havana

Phyllis Ward June 8, 2023 2 min read

Higher education authorities in Cuba and Russia are considering launching the Federal University of the South project in that Eurasian country, to open a branch of its own in the Cuban capital, in cooperation with the University of Havana.

according to a report In Prensa Latina, in these months, the Federal University of the South is “actively” working with the headquarters in Havana to establish its branch there for the next student exchange.

Cuba’s Minister of Higher Education, Walter Baluga García, thanked his Russian counterpart, Valery Falkoff, for these opportunities that will increase the possibility of Cuban studies in Russia. In what areas? According to this report, the presence of Cuban students in branches such as “energy, transportation and other areas necessary for the development of Cuba” will be greater.

How to study in Russia from Cuba?

In April 2023, the Russian government added new categories for foreign students to study in that country, from three-year pre-university courses to five-year university degrees.

In this regard, Falkov said, “Our cooperation has a long history, and is based on the synchronization and proximity of the two countries’ positions on most issues on the global and regional agenda, in their attempts to jointly face new challenges.”

The Russian official added, “Cooperation with the Republic of Cuba in the field of higher education and science has great prospects. We affirm our desire to continue and develop this work.”

According to this information, the Ministry of Higher Education and Science awards about 100 scholarships to Cuban students every year to enhance their knowledge in educational centers in Russia, although they did not explain how these scholarships are applied.

See also  Cuban airports change payment methods for gastronomic services

However, it would not be bad to start studying the Russian language, given the huge amount of Russian businesses that are expected to open on the island, from hotels exclusive to this tourism to three bank branches.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Sandra Cuevas, the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, could be removed from office, reports the media | News from Mexico

June 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Bosnia, another way for the Cubans to Europe

June 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Authorities are investigating Sinaloa police after a video clip was broadcast showing him torturing a detainee with a board | News from Mexico

June 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

A group of scientists has discovered a “lost world” of primitive ancestors in billion-year-old rocks

June 8, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The Russian University wants to open a branch in Havana

June 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

AMLO Meets US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in “Respectful and Proactive Program”

June 8, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

In Cuba, 99 municipalities do not have ATMs

June 8, 2023 Zera Pearson