The Russian University wants to open a branch in Havana

Higher education authorities in Cuba and Russia are considering launching the Federal University of the South project in that Eurasian country, to open a branch of its own in the Cuban capital, in cooperation with the University of Havana.

according to a report In Prensa Latina, in these months, the Federal University of the South is “actively” working with the headquarters in Havana to establish its branch there for the next student exchange.

Cuba’s Minister of Higher Education, Walter Baluga García, thanked his Russian counterpart, Valery Falkoff, for these opportunities that will increase the possibility of Cuban studies in Russia. In what areas? According to this report, the presence of Cuban students in branches such as “energy, transportation and other areas necessary for the development of Cuba” will be greater.

How to study in Russia from Cuba?

In April 2023, the Russian government added new categories for foreign students to study in that country, from three-year pre-university courses to five-year university degrees.

In this regard, Falkov said, “Our cooperation has a long history, and is based on the synchronization and proximity of the two countries’ positions on most issues on the global and regional agenda, in their attempts to jointly face new challenges.”

The Russian official added, “Cooperation with the Republic of Cuba in the field of higher education and science has great prospects. We affirm our desire to continue and develop this work.”

According to this information, the Ministry of Higher Education and Science awards about 100 scholarships to Cuban students every year to enhance their knowledge in educational centers in Russia, although they did not explain how these scholarships are applied.

However, it would not be bad to start studying the Russian language, given the huge amount of Russian businesses that are expected to open on the island, from hotels exclusive to this tourism to three bank branches.