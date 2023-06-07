Sandra Cuevas, the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, could be removed from office, reports the media | News from Mexico

Mexico City. – Sandra CuevasMayor in cuauhtemocYou can be removed from your position.

That is that Comptroller General of Mexico City Consider the discovery of election propaganda against Head of governmentAnd Claudia Sheinbaumin the offices of the Office of the Mayor of Cuauhtémoc, under the responsibility of Sandra Cuevas Nievespublishes La Jornada.

The port indicates that the case has been referred to the Administrative Court (TJA) according to the official letter SCG / 199/2023, where it is dealt with in the ordinary chamber specialized in administrative responsibilities and the right to benevolence administration.

It was January 26, when he was in the offices Directorate General of Development and Welfare of the Mayor’s Office of Cuauhtémoc13 packages with brochures and 12 advertising banners were found Policy “black“it’s saying,”Bombing” against Claudia Sheinbaum.

These investigations are added to the disciplinary proceedings he opened Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM) against the mayor Sandra Cavesto investigate the alleged improper use of public resources in connection with the appearance of said pamphlets, La Jornada cites.

