June 8, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Sandra Cuevas, the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, could be removed from office, reports the media | News from Mexico

Phyllis Ward June 8, 2023 1 min read

Mexico City. – Sandra CuevasMayor in cuauhtemocYou can be removed from your position.

That is that Comptroller General of Mexico City Consider the discovery of election propaganda against Head of governmentAnd Claudia Sheinbaumin the offices of the Office of the Mayor of Cuauhtémoc, under the responsibility of Sandra Cuevas Nievespublishes La Jornada.

The port indicates that the case has been referred to the Administrative Court (TJA) according to the official letter SCG / 199/2023, where it is dealt with in the ordinary chamber specialized in administrative responsibilities and the right to benevolence administration.

They find anti-Schenbaum ads in the office of the mayor in charge of Sandra Cuevas

It was January 26, when he was in the offices Directorate General of Development and Welfare of the Mayor’s Office of Cuauhtémoc13 packages with brochures and 12 advertising banners were found Policyblack“it’s saying,”Bombing” against Claudia Sheinbaum.

These investigations are added to the disciplinary proceedings he opened Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM) against the mayor Sandra Cavesto investigate the alleged improper use of public resources in connection with the appearance of said pamphlets, La Jornada cites.

With information from La Jornada.

On this note

See also  Arajet will use Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its new operations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bosnia, another way for the Cubans to Europe

June 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Authorities are investigating Sinaloa police after a video clip was broadcast showing him torturing a detainee with a board | News from Mexico

June 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Mexico confirms that remains have been found in 45 plastic bags belonging to seven employees of some “call centers” who disappeared weeks ago.

June 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

They discover a “lost world” of primitive ancestors in billion-year-old rocks

June 8, 2023 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Sandra Cuevas, the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, could be removed from office, reports the media | News from Mexico

June 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

These Republicans voted in favor of DeSantis’ draconian anti-immigration legislation. Now, undocumented workers are being asked not to leave Florida

June 8, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

China’s exports fell 7.5 percent in May, slowing its economic recovery

June 8, 2023 Zera Pearson