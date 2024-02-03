The Rock vs. Roman Reigns official at WrestleMania after Cody Rhodes relinquishes his position on SmackDown Live

Today on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes announced his decision on who will be his opponent at WrestleMania, but the result was not what he expected.









After winning the Royal Rumble last Saturday, many believed that Cody was seeking the championship of Roman Reigns, who defeated him in the last edition of WrestleMania.

Then, after a brutal head-to-head confrontation last week on Raw between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, he made very good points for him to consider him as an opponent for a big WWE event.









On the final installment of Friday Night SmackDown, Cody faced undisputed champion Roman Reigns. Cody said his championship may be called “Hollywood,” but it's the same championship his father almost won and that means a lot to him.

Cody then said he would take his championship…but not now. He said he consulted with someone who would take everything away from Roman and this caused The Rock to leave.

Rock comes out to a standing ovation while Roman looks surprised. Rock says something in Cody's ear. Cody leaves and Rock and Roman face each other to end the show.

What's next for Cody Rhodes?

Now that Cody Rhodes has ceded his space to The Rock, everything points to him being Seth Rollins' World Championship opponent at WrestleMania. If this fight happened, it would be the fourth time they had seen each other. Cody had won the previous three matches.

However, we will have to wait, as any unexpected twist could happen within the WWE Universe. What we do know is that the Cody Rhodes story will have to wait a while to play out.